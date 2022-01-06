Mercury Theater Chicago Announces Casting And Artists for WOMEN OF SOUL

Artistic Director Christopher Chase Carter, Managing Director Shane Murray-Corcoran, and Executive Producers Walter Stearns and Eugene Dizon announce the cast and creative team for the next Mainstage production of the 2021-2022 Mercury Theater Chicago season, Women of Soul, featuring a special tribute to Aretha Franklin.

This production is written and directed by Daryl D. Brooks, with music direction by Robert Reddrick. Women of Soul runs January 28- March 6, 2022 at Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport Avenue. The press opening is scheduled for Thursday, February 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Women of Soul is a celebration of the most powerful women of soul to ever grace the stage. Audiences will jump to their feet to honor dozens of incredible women including Whitney Houston, Donna Summer, Diana Ross, Janet Jackson and Janis Joplin. This musical features powerhouse performers singing legendary music including "I Say a Little Prayer," "I Will Survive" and "Respect." This musical revue recognizes the struggles and triumphs these women went through to reach the pinnacle of success. This is a once-in-a-lifetime musical masterpiece that audiences will remember for years to come.

Writer and Director Daryl D. Brooks is delighted to revisit this hit show:

"Women of Soul had its world premiere at Black Ensemble Theater in 2018. This feel-good revue is being given an exciting new life and the chance to be seen by new audiences at Mercury Theater Chicago. The production is a tribute to iconic female artists. Audiences will celebrate these artists performed with love and passion by Chicago's favorite performers," comments Daryl D. Brooks.

The cast of Women of Soul includes Cynthia Carter, Robin DaSilva, Jerica Exum, Hannah Efsits, Dwight Neal, Colleen Perry, Rhonda Preston, Jessica Seals, Aeriel Williams, and Katherine Viviano (understudy).

The creative team for Women of Soul includes Daryl D. Brooks (Writer and Director), Robert Reddrick (Music Director), Christopher Chase Carter (Musical Staging) Angela Weber Miller (Scenic Designer), Denise Karczewski (Lighting Designer), Carl Wahlstrom (Sound Designer), Max Maxin IV (Video Designer), Rachel West (Master Electrician), Rueben Echoles (Wig Designer/Costume Designer), Nathalie Silva (Wardrobe Supervisor), Kristi J. Martens (Stage Manager), Lucy Whipp (Assistant Stage Manager), Will Hughes (Scenic Charge), and Keely Vasquez (Casting Associate).

Tickets for Women of Soul, starting at $35, are on sale now at the box office, 3745 N. Southport Avenue in Chicago, www.mercurytheaterchicago.com.