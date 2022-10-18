Marriott Theatre Closes 2022 Season With A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL

The Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr. Lincolnshire, closes their 2022 season with A Christmas Story, The Musical, previewing Wednesday, November 2, opening November 9 at 7:30pm and closing January 1, 2023. From the songwriting team behind Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land, and The Greatest Showman, A Christmas Story, The Musical, brings the beloved 1983 movie about the Parker family to musical life on stage! Celebrate the upcoming holiday season with this three-time Tony Award nominee, directed by Jeff Award Winner Scott Weinstein with musical direction by Jeff Award winner Ryan T. Nelson and choreography by Tiffany Krause.

"I am thrilled to be back at the Marriott Theatre directing this heartwarming tale that continues to resonate in today's times," said Scott Weinstein. "Now more than ever we are looking for ways to reconnect with family and friends during the holidays, and with this production and this incredible cast and crew, we hope to do just that."

Set in Northwest Indiana in the 1940's, A Christmas Story, The Musical chronicles bespectacled nine-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest to get his dream Christmas gift - A Red Ryder BB Gun. At every turn, the young daydreamer hears those five words that are the bane of his existence: "You'll shoot your eye out!" Despite the skepticism, Ralphie won't be deterred and will do whatever it takes to make sure he receives his prized gift on Christmas morning. A leg lamp, pink bunny pajamas, and a freezing flagpole are just a few of the distractions that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas wish. A wistful look into the middle-class American life and a tribute to the elusive magic of Christmas, A Christmas Story, The Musical is a heartwarming family tradition that continues to stand the test of time.

This production of A Christmas Story, The Musical is led by Kavon Newman as "Ralphie Parker" (Marriott Theatre debut!), Keegan Gulledge as "Ralphie Parker at select performances" (National Tour: A Christmas Story, The Musical), Levi Merlo (Marriott Theatre debut!) and Thomas Murphy Molony (Marriott Theatre debut!) sharing the role of "Randy Parker" (Marriott Theatre debut!), Sara Reinecke as "Mother" (Marriott Theatre: Footloose, Shrek; Paramount Theatre: Legally Blonde), Lorenzo Rush, Jr. as "The Old Man" (Marriott Theatre: Irvin Berlin's Holiday Inn, The Wizard of Oz, Dreamgirls; Regional: Little Shop of Horrors, Jesus Christ Superstar), Kevin McKillip as "Jean Shepherd" (Marriott Theatre: The Wizard of Oz), Jenna Coker-Jones as "Miss Shields" (Marriott Theatre: The Princess and the Pea, The Emperor's New Clothes, Kiss Me, Kate), Jake Maverick Gabor as "Schwartz", Jaxon Mitchell as "Flick", Braden Crothers as "Scut Farkus", Elin Joy Seiler as "Grover Dill", Jordyn Helvie as "Mary Beth", Meena Sood as "Ester Jane", and Maya Keane as "Nancy", with Matthew Bettencourt, Jackson Evans, Hannah Louise Fernandes, Annabel Finch, Dan Gold, Lucian Gutfraynd, Gordon Henry Heisler, Ron King, Lily Martens, Alexandra Palkovic, Allison Sill, Richard Strimer, and Ayana Strutz.

The artistic team features set design by Jeffrey D. Kmiec, assisted by Milo Bue, costume design by Izumi Inaba, assisted by Finnegan Chu, lighting design by Jesse Klug, sound design by Michael Daly, wig design by Miguel A. Armstrong and Christina Reszel, and properties design by Sally Zack, with assistant director Landree Fleming, associate choreographer Ayana Strutz, artistic associate Christine Bunuan, stage manager Jessica Banaszak, assistant stage manager Casie Morell, conductor Kevin Reeks and intimacy coordinator and fight choreographer Charlie Baker.

Marriott Theatre is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers, and staff. Please check MarriottTheatre.com prior to your visit for the most recent COVID-19 protocols.

A Christmas Story, The Musical is scheduled to run Wednesdays at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with select Thursday 1:00 p.m. shows. Ticket prices range from $59 to $64, excluding tax and handling fees. Call for student, senior, and military discounts. On Wednesday and Thursday evenings there are a limited number of dinner-theatre packages available for purchase through the Marriott Theatre Box Office. To make a restaurant reservation, please call 847.634.0100. Reservations strongly recommended. Free parking is available at all performances. To reserve tickets, please call The Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847.634.0200 or go to tickets.marriotttheatre.com. Visit www.MarriottTheatre.com for more information.