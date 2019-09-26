Mark Farris Returns To Boystown At Drew's On Halsted For Two Nights Only

Named by Chicago Free Press as "BEST MUSICIAN AND ENTERTAINER", Mark Farris combines his lush baritone, exquisite piano stylings, and good-natured humor to dazzle audiences in piano bars and cabaret lounges throughout the world. Mark Farris makes his highly anticipated return to Chicago cabaret at Drew's On Halsted for two nights only: Friday, October 4 and Saturday, October 5 at 8:30pm. There is a $15 cover charge with a $15 food/drink minimum. Reservations are highly suggested for this special event by calling 773-244-9191 or visit DrewsonHalsted.com. Drew's is located at 3201 North Halsted, Chicago.

Mark debuted in 2000 at the popular Gentry of Chicago at their State Street and Halsted Street locations. He went on to become of their most popular performers. Since then, Mark has entertained at numerous venues throughout the city, including the former 3160 Piano & Cabaret Bar and the Twisted Vine, where his performances became legendary, and Tin Pan Alley in Provincetown. He went onto to become an acclaimed international artist performing on the Crystal and American Cruise lines and has had the honor of performing for Julie Andrews, Chita Rivera and Debbie Reynolds.

His celebrated debut CD, My Romance combines Mark's vocal and piano styling in a special collection of beloved standards, Broadway, cool jazz, and contemporary cabaret. A showcase of his versatility, the CD is available on iTunes, Amazon, CDBaby.com and streaming outlets YouTube, Spotify and Pandora.

Don't miss Mark Farris' return to Boystown. Reservations are highly suggested for this highly-anticipated event. You Can also visit MarkFarris.com and follow him at Mark Farris Entertainer on Facebook for more information.

Drew's on Halsted's Entertainment Director Russ Goeltenbodt has created an exciting musical lineup for the coming weeks and months. Reservations for Drew's on Halsted are strongly recommended by calling 773-244-9191. You can also visit DrewsOnHalsted.com. There will be special announcements of guest entertainers and exciting musical events at Drew's on Halsted in the coming months.

Russ Goeltenbodt, as Entertainment Director for Drew's on Halsted, has brought back a supper club experience that had all but disappeared from the Chicago scene. Each month, with ever growing audiences, Russ has invited special musical guest performers, giving artists a chance to showcase their art and restaurant goers the opportunity to see and hear Chicago talent, while dining in one of Lakeview's culinary gem's. Moving forward, Russ will be booking more exciting entertainers in the coming months.

Drew's on Halsted has been a staple in the Lakeview neighborhood since 1996, delighting locals and visitors with classic American fare, a full bar, and a friendly atmosphere. Their food is locally sourced, and our seasonal menu always has something new to try. And they have now added the weekly Cabaret Nights to their menu.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You