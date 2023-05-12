Mandala Holds Fifth Annual Makers Festival Next Month

Mandala South Asian Performing Arts, which connects audiences and students with the vibrancy, flavors, and colors of the performing arts traditions of South Asia, presents its fifth annual Mandala Makers Festival June 4 and 11 at the Republic Bank parking lot, 2720 W. Devon Avenue, Chicago. All events are free and open to the public.



The festival features nationally recognized artists, including Sonny Mehta and his ensemble Riyaaz Qawwali, and artists from the Chicago area to encourage residents to enjoy the culture in the Devon Avenue community, a hub for immigrants and members of the South Asian diaspora. Performances include South Asian folk music, contemporary Indian dance, jazz and rock 'n roll, Bollywood, and more, responding to specific cultures, art forms, and perspectives from South Asian traditions.



"We are bringing the Makers Festival outdoors on Devon Avenue to make it visible to more people," said Mandala Executive Artistic Director Pranita Nayar. "Brian Keigher, who has curated national festivals in Boston and New York City, as well as the Ragamala Festival in Chicago, is bringing his talent and vision this year, combining artists from our previous Makers Fest events with new-to-the-Fest talent, like Sonny Mehta."

