Mac Powell And The Family Reunion, The Ides Of March, And More At City Winery Chicago

City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph Street, announces Grammy Award-winning artist Mac Powell and his band The Family Reunion, iconic rock group The Ides of March and more. The following shows go on sale to the public on Friday, December 20 at noon. Tickets will be available at citywinery.com/chicago.



All City Winery Chicago events are open to all ages and start at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m., unless noted.



Mac Powell & the Family Reunion

Sunday, February 2; 7:00 p.m.

$20/$20/$20/$25

Mac Powell, former front man of four-time Grammy award-winning Christian band Third Day, comes to City Winery with the next chapter of his career, Mac Powell & the Family Reunion. The Family Reunion, started in 2018, is a band that has developed over the past several years from the musical "brothers" that have been recording and playing live with Powell in support of his first two independent solo projects. The Southern roots American rock collections are foot-stompin', hand clappin' tunes that clearly pay tribute to the early musical inspirations from his childhood. This live show is a blend of classic and sing-along Gospel, Country, and American Rock songs, combined with some of Powell's favorite Third Day numbers he has written, and his latest original tunes. A limited number of Golden Circle Meet & Greet tickets are available for $50.



Chi-Town Sings: British Invasion

Monday, February 10

$20/$25/$30/$35

Chi-Town Sings is back with another roof-raising, City Winery party: British Invasion style. Award-winning entertainers Lauren Paris and Robert Deason will be joined by a five piece band and over a dozen mega-talented performers from Chicago's beloved theatre community, as they take on pop hits from the likes of Adele, Amy Winehouse, Sam Smith, Queen, Elton John, Jessie J and more. After celebrating Britney vs. Christina, Lady Gaga, Sara Bareilles, and Demi Lovato over the past two years, this show has become a hot ticket in town. Performers include: Neala Barron, Sarah Bockel, Katherine Bourne, Nathan Cooper, Max DeTogne, Jacquelyne Jones, Teressa LaGamba, Hillary Marren, Will Skrip, J Tyler Whitmer, Aja Wiltshire and more.



The Mystick Krewe of Laff 31st ANNUAL MARDI GRAS BASH - Speakeasy in the Big Easy feat. Bonerama & Big Shoulders Brass Band

Saturday, February 22

$45 General Admission - Includes New Orleans-style eats

The annual Krewe of Laff Mardi Gras Bash is the biggest Mardi Gras event in Chicago. This year's theme is "Speakeasy in the Big Easy." This authentic Mardi Gras gala includes music, NOLA-themed food and drink, beads, and second line parade. Attendees can expect to dance the night away to two lively bands: New Orleans' favorite trombone powerhouse Bonerama and Chicago's own Big Shoulders Brass Band. Founded in 1992, the Mystick Krewe of Laff Social Aid and Pleasure Club is Chicago's premier Mardi Gras krewe, dedicated to supporting and promoting the arts, culture, and traditions of New Orleans and other social causes in both NOLA and Chicago. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the New Orleans Musicians' Clinic, which provides comprehensive health care to New Orleans musicians, performers, cultural workers, and tradition bearers and their families, regardless of ability to pay.



The Ides of March feat. Jim Peterik

Wednesday, March 4

$35/$38/$42/$45

Legendary rock group, The Ides of March, originated in Berwyn, Illinois, in 1964 and is the world's longest-existing, top-10 charting band with all original members: Jim Peterik, Larry Millas, Bob Bergland, and Mike Borch. The original four members for the last 30 years have been joined by Scott May, Steve Eisen, Tim Bales and Henry Salgado. "Vehicle" was an instant hit back in 1970 and became Warner Bros. fastest-selling single of all time. Other hit songs by the Ides include "L.A. Goodbye" and "You Wouldn't Listen," all penned by Grammy-winning frontman, Jim Peterik. Peterik-a former member of the band Survivor- made his name as a songwriter with Sammy Hagar, The Beach Boys and 38 Special, but never left The Ides behind as they've continued their success over the last five and a half decades. With over 11,000 live performances, their music appeals to all generations, as they play to all ages and sold-out crowds across the country. The Ides of March released their 55th anniversary album, Play On, in August. The album is a musical journey of The Ides' friendship over the last 55 years and impresses with the iconic sound that fans know and love.



Ana Popovic

Tuesday, March 10

$22/$25/$28/$32

The award-winning, hard-touring, guitar slinger and singer Ana Popovic is back on the road promoting her new album Like It On Top, which focuses on empowered, successful, inspiring female role models. Like It On Top opened #2 at the iTunes most downloaded US blues albums. The album peaked at #2 of the Billboard Top Selling blues albums chart. Recorded in Nashville, TN and produced by four-time Grammy-winner Keb' Mo', the blues-influenced album features guest appearances from Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Robben Ford and Keb' Mo'. Like It On Top celebrates those that take initiative, develop, inspire and motivate, while also crediting the men who are motivated and enlightened enough to support women in their quest to be their best versions of themselves.



Called "one helluva a guitar-player" by Bruce Springsteen and nominated for six Blues Music Awards, Ana has appeared on the covers of Vintage Guitar and Guitar Player magazines. Nearly all of Ana's albums reached the top of the Billboard Blues Charts. She and her six-piece band have toured tirelessly, sharing stages with B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Jeff Beck, Joe Bonamassa and many others.



Caroline Stanbury: According to Caroline Live

Wednesday, April 8

$35/$38/$45/$48

In According to Caroline Live, everyone's favorite Lady of London and health, fitness and beauty expert - Caroline Stanbury - is crossing the pond for her first-ever live tour for a night of straight-talking, no-holds-barred, and unfiltered fun. This show leaves no subject off the table, while audiences join Stanbury and her friends Dr. Kat Cohen & Elizabeth Pearson.



Hoodoo Gurus

Tuesday, November 3

$28/$32/$35/$38

The legendary Hoodoo Gurus is one of Australia's greatest, best loved, most enduring rock bands of all time. "What's My Scene," "I Want You Back," "Miss Freelove '69," "Like Wow - Wipeout!" and "1,000 Miles Away" are some tracks that represent the unmistakable sound of Hoodoo Gurus that have helped provide a soundtrack to Australian and international fans right through the 80's to today. The Hoodoo Gurus formed in Sydney in 1981 to play their first "show" in an inner-city lounge room. Founding members Dave Faulkner and Brad Shepherd have been joined along the way by Rick Grossman ('89) and Nik Rieth ('19.) The band's debut Stoneage Romeos, full of garage punk songs and pop references, was named Australian Debut Album of the Year and was released in America where it stayed at number 1 in the Alternative / College charts for seven weeks, becoming one of the most played albums for the year on the college network. Through the span of their international triumphs with sold out tours, nine gold and platinum records and accolades including being inducted into the Australian Music Hall of Fame, the Gurus have remained one of the most popular and successful musical acts Australia has ever produced. A limited number of Standing Room Only tickets are available for $18.



Tickets go on sale to the general public on December 20 at noon. Only members of City Winery Chicago's signature VinoFile program have access to ticket sales tomorrow in addition to receiving: a waiver of ticketing fees; free valet parking; Restaurant Loyalty Rewards, such as a free pair of VIP concert tickets for every $500 spent on food & beverage in the restaurant; exclusive membership-only events; and access to the proprietary City Winery Virtual Sommelier, which helps make suggestions for wines one might enjoy based on past consumption at the venue.





Opened in 2012, City Winery Chicago is a fully operational winery, restaurant with outdoor patio, concert hall and private event space located in the heart of the West Loop at 1200 W. Randolph, in the historic urban Fulton Market district. Once a refrigerated food distribution warehouse, the 1911 building has been transformed into a contemporary 33,000 square foot haven for those passionate about wine, music and culinary arts. The décor evokes the romance of being in wine country, from the exposed stainless-steel fermenting tanks and French oak barrels, to the aroma of fermenting grapes. The West Loop's only fully operational winery has produced dozens of in-house wines sourced from vineyards in California, Oregon, Washington, Argentina and Chile, including a Wine Enthusiast 92-point 2015 Verna's Vineyard Reserve Pinot Noir. With more than 400 unique producers from around the world City Winery is recognized with 2014 and 2015 Best of Awards of Excellence "for having one of the most outstanding restaurant wine lists in the world" by Wine Spectator. The globally inspired, locally sourced, wine-focused food menu is conceived for pairing and sharing. The concert hall accommodates up to 300 guests, all seated at tables with complete beverage and dining service, ensuring a comfortable "listening room" experience enhanced by a state-of-the-art Meyer Sound system. Riedel is the official and exclusive provider of glassware, showing City Winery's commitment to enjoying quality wine in a quality vessel. American Airlines is the Official Airline and Virgin Hotels Chicago is the Official Hotel of City Winery. For more information, please visit www.citywinery.com.







