MUD ROW Cast and Creative Team Set for Remy Bumppo at Theater Wit

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Remy Bumppo Theatre Company has announced the cast, creative and production teams for the first production in its 2026 - 2027 season, Mud Row, written by Dominique Morisseau and directed by Malkia Stampley, October 15 - November 15, in Theater One at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave.

Set in the historically Black neighborhood of Mud Row in West Chester, Pennsylvania, two generations of sisters protect and defy the legacy of their foremothers in this surprisingly funny, thrilling and ultimately hopeful play from Tony Nominee and MacArthur “Genius” Grant Recipient Dominique Morisseau. Mud Row deftly shifts between past and present exploring themes of identity, belonging and the complexities of heritage through the lives of several Black women and men, each with their own struggles and aspirations.

“Mud Row invites such a timely conversation about home, identity, family obligations and the reminder that the choices we make and the narratives we hold onto can last for generations,” said Director Malkia Stampley. “There's always something to pass on to the next generation, including the choice to heal. I am thrilled to make my Remy Bumppo Theatre Company debut and to work with some of Chicago's finest artists. I am grateful to the Remy Bumppo family for trusting me with Dominique Morisseau's beautiful work.”

The cast of Mud Row includes Ayanna Bria Bakari* (she/her, Regine); Toccara Castleman (she/her, Frances); Alexis Janae (she/her, Elsie); Tiffany Renee Johnson+* (she/her, Toshi); Jabari Khaliq (he/him, Tyriek); Jamaque Thomas (he/him, Davin); Maureen Azzun (she/her, Toshi U/S); Quenna Barrett (she/her, Regine U/S); Emefa Dzodzomenyo (she/her, Elsie U/S); Reginald Hemphill (he/him, Davin U/S) and Solomon Langley (he/him, Tyriek U/S).

The creative and production team for Mud Row includes Malkia Stampley (she/her, director); Lo Williams (she/her, associate director); Jean E. Compton* (she/her, stage manager); Matthew R. Chase (he/him, production manager); Jyreika Guest (she/her, violence & intimacy designer); Abhi Shrestha (they/them, dramaturg); Shadana Patterson (she/her, voice & text coach); Sydney Lynne (she/her, scenic designer); Amanda Herrmann (they/them, properties designer); Levi Wilkins (he/him, lighting designer); Christopher Kriz (he/him, composer & sound designer); Evelyn Danner (she/her, Costume Designer); Aubrey Pierce (she/her, scenic supervisor); Nicholas Chamernik (he/him, lighting supervisor); Gabriela Carrillo (she/her, wardrobe supervisor); Adelina Feldman-Schultz, Tertulia Creative Solutions (she/her, casting director); Marti Lyons (she/her, artistic director); Margaret McCloskey (she/her, executive director); Christina Casano (she/her, creative producer); Missy Preston (they/the, development manager) and John Craig (they/he, operation manager).

Previews are Thursday, Oct. 15 through Saturday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 18 at 2:30 p.m. with the press opening Monday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. Regular performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Subscriptions for the 2026 - 2027 season and single tickets are on sale now at RemyBumppo.org. Groups of 10 or more may call the Theater Wit Box Office at 773.975.8150 to receive group discounts and make reservations.

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