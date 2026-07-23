Review: & JULIET Presented by Broadway In Chicago

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On its second Chicago engagement, & Juliet remains a glittering, joyous confection of a jukebox musical — and this time it features iconic boy band member Joey Fatone. While I’m not usually a jukebox fan, it was particularly clever for & Juliet’s writers to bring together one of the most iconic playwrights William Shakespeare — and one of modern pop music’s most iconic songwriters and producers Max Martin. With a book by David West Read and lyrics (of course) by Max Martin and friends, & Juliet reimagines Shakespeare’s iconic play if Juliet lived...and sang various 2000s and 2010s pop bangers.

The book skillfully weaves together a few different storylines: There’s the central girl power-infused arc for Juliet, a battle of wits between Shakespeare and his wife Anne Hathaway, and a side plot involving Juliet’s nurse and her reunion with Lance — a French aristocrat who has a surprising connection to her. Juliet also has a best friend May, who is non-binary and navigating their own search for love. In a clear nod to Shakespeare, the show builds up to a love square. Desperate to escape the clutches of her parents, Juliet hastily agrees to marry Lance’s son Francois. But May and Francois crossed paths first and just might have a spark of true romance. And then what of Romeo? He may be gone, but in this musical, he’s not forgotten.



I mention the plot because all the cases of quarreling lovers and mismatched romantic pairings feel quintessentially Shakespeare... if Shakespeare’s characters expressed their feelings through pop songs made famous by the likes of Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson, The Backstreet Boys, Demi Lovato, and more. For the most part, Read’s book incorporates the songs so they fit naturally into the storyline. That definitely makes the show a success narratively, and a shiny, sparkly, bombastic showcase of Max Martin’s hits.

This touring cast remains lively. & Juliet is a high energy show, and director Luke Sheppard and choreographer Jennifer Weber (aided here by associate director and choreographer Susanna Wolk and Casie “Tynee” Goshow) keep the show moving at a fast clip. Recent high school graduate and 2025 Jimmy Award winner Fabiola Caraballo Quijada is dazzling as Juliet. Quijada has a bright, powerful tone and essays all of Juliet’s big solos seemingly without effort — which is not easy when those solos include “Since U Been Gone,” “Stronger,” and “Roar,” among others. She also has a pluckiness that lends itself well to Juliet’s energetic spirit.



Nico Ochoa and Noah Marlowe make a sweet pair as May and Francois. Their duet of “Whaddaya Want From Me” remains one of the more clever moments of the show. That’s a deeper Max Martin cut for a show like this, and it works remarkably well as an exasperated duet of tortured love.



Crystal Kellogg is lively and grounded as Anne Hathaway. She’s more understated than some of the other principals, but she makes Anne’s commitment to her own principles clear. Kellogg’s rendition of “That’s The Way It Is” is positively jaw dropping. Her vocals are beautiful, and her vocal power is astonishing. As Shakespeare, CJ Eldred plays Anne’s more braggadocious counterpart. Eldred soaks it all up as the applause-craving Shakespeare, and he has a great pop Broadway voice that’s terrific for this score. Made in Shakespeare’s image, Joseph Torres cuts a lovestruck, clueless, and egotistical figure as Romeo.

The only thing better than a Max Martin jukebox musical just might be to add a legitimate boy band member to the cast: Joey Fatone is terrific in the featured role of Lance. I admire Fatone’s commitment to the character acting. And if you’ve ever wanted to see an N*SYNC member perform multiple Backstreet Boys songs, now’s your chance. Fatone also has a warm and fun rapport with Kathryn Allison, who plays Nurse Angélique.

& Juliet is sparkling fun with a deliciously fast pace and lots of expertly sung pop hits along the title character’s journey. The production and energy are “Larger Than Life.”

The Broadway In Chicago engagement of & Juliet runs through August 2, 2026 at the Auditorium, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive. Tickets are $49-$175.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

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