DETROIT '67 to Open Pulse Theatre Chicago's Fall Season

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Pulse Theatre Chicago has announced a defining new chapter in the company's history with the expansion of its artistic leadership, the beginning of its residency at the historic eta Creative Arts Foundation, and the cast and creative team for its Fall 2026 production of Dominique Morisseau's acclaimed drama, Detroit '67.

More than a season announcement, this moment represents the culmination of twelve years of artistic growth-from a storefront theatre founded in 2014 to a Black-led company entering a new chapter through expanded artistic leadership, a residency at one of the nation's most historic Black theaters, and its most ambitious season to date.

As the flagship production of its 2026-2027 season, Detroit '67 marks an exciting milestone for Pulse Theatre Chicago. Dominique Morisseau's celebrated drama explores family, resilience, and hope amid the Detroit uprising of 1967-themes that resonate deeply with the company's season-long exploration, The Healing Pulse: Mental Health in Black Homes.

Founded in 2014, Pulse Theatre Chicago enters its twelfth season by expanding its artistic leadership. Executive Artistic Director Aaron Reese Boseman is joined by Associate Artistic Director Isis Elizabeth, who joined the company in 2023. Together they will guide Pulse's artistic vision as the company begins its residency at eta Creative Arts Foundation and continues its commitment to creating bold, community-centered theatre on Chicago's South Side.

"This moment represents years of dreaming, building, and believing," said Executive Artistic Director Aaron Reese Boseman. "Since founding Pulse Theatre Chicago, our mission has been to create theatre that doesn't simply entertain-it transforms. Beginning our residency at eta Creative Arts Foundation and expanding our artistic leadership strengthens our commitment to building an artistic home where artists and audiences alike can gather, heal, and imagine together."

A New Chapter for Pulse Theatre Chicago

Founded in 2014, Pulse Theatre Chicago has grown into a Black-led professional theatre company recognized for producing new works, reimagined classics, and immersive theatrical experiences rooted in poetic grit, bold imagination, and deep compassion.

Boseman's directing work in Chicago storefront theatre includes acclaimed productions of Confederates, The House That Will Not Stand, Topdog/Underdog, The Mountaintop, In the Blood, Fabulation; or The Re-Education of Undine, The Colored Museum, and A Raisin in the Sun, reflecting the company's longstanding commitment to centering Black voices and transformative storytelling.

An actor, playwright, and educator, Isis Elizabeth joined Pulse Theatre Chicago in 2023. Her original play Beneath the Willow Tree received its world premiere at Pulse, exemplifying the company's investment in developing new work alongside celebrated classics. As Associate Artistic Director, Elizabeth will help shape artistic programming while continuing Pulse's commitment to nurturing emerging artists and new voices.

A New Home at eta Creative Arts Foundation

Pulse Theatre Chicago proudly begins its residency at the historic eta Creative Arts Foundation, one of the nation's oldest continuously operating Black theaters.

The residency reflects a shared commitment to expanding professional theatre opportunities, fostering artistic collaboration, and investing in the cultural vitality of Chicago's South Side while honoring eta's enduring artistic legacy.

The partnership builds upon an already successful artistic relationship. Pulse Theatre Chicago's production of Once on This Island, presented at eta Creative Arts Foundation, earned a Jeff Award, laying the groundwork for this exciting new chapter and underscoring the artistic partnership between the two organizations.

The Healing Pulse

The company's 2026-2027 season, The Healing Pulse: Mental Health in Black Homes, explores the emotional landscapes of Black life through stories of grief, healing, caregiving, identity, joy, memory, and restoration.

Earlier this summer, Pulse launched its immersive Ritual & Rhythm Reading Series, featuring City of Water by Isis Elizabeth and Rhyme Deferred by Kamilah Forbes and Chadwick Boseman. The series transformed traditional staged readings into immersive theatrical experiences, inviting audiences into conversations that continue throughout the season.

Through The Healing Pulse, Pulse Theatre Chicago asks audiences not simply to witness these stories, but to consider what healing looks like behind closed doors, who gets to rest, who gets to unravel, and how communities care for one another through joy, grief, and resilience.

Detroit '67

By Dominique Morisseau

Directed by Aaron Reese Boseman

Set during the Detroit uprising of 1967, Detroit '67 follows siblings Chelle and Lank as they struggle to preserve family, hope, and home amid profound social change. Both an intimate family drama and a sweeping historical portrait, the play explores the enduring strength of community in moments of uncertainty.

The cast features Shenise Danyèl as Chelle, Tamarus Harvell as Lank, Emma Jean Eastlund as Caroline, Dairyon Bolden as Sly, and Jimiece Gilbert as Bunny. Completing the company are understudies Marlissa Stalling (Chelle), Destin Patton-Warner (Lank), Jen Agather (Caroline), Michael Ashford (Sly), and Y'vonne-Rose Smith (Bunny).

The creative team includes Anji White, Assistant Director; Ashley Coney, Production Stage Manager; Chels Morgan, Intimacy & Violence Director; Kevin M. Rolfs, Scenic Designer; Levi J. Wilkins, Lighting Designer; Warren Levon, Sound Designer; Terri Devine, Costume Designer; and Rueben Echoles, Hair & Makeup Designer.

Previews: September 11, 2026

Press Opening: September 21, 2026

Closing: November 1, 2026

Performances take place at eta Creative Arts Foundation.

About Pulse Theatre Chicago

Founded in 2014, Pulse Theatre Chicago is a Black-led professional theatre company committed to producing new works, reimagined classics, and immersive theatrical experiences that amplify underrepresented voices. Through bold storytelling and community-centered artistry, Pulse believes theatre can serve as both a catalyst for dialogue and a space for collective healing.

Now a resident theatre company at eta Creative Arts Foundation, Pulse continues its mission to expand access to professional theatre on Chicago's South Side while cultivating artists, developing new work, and strengthening Chicago's vibrant Black theatre ecosystem.

For more information and tickets, visit www.pulsetheatrechicago.org.

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