ADOLESCENT SALVATION Will Make Chicago Premiere at Theater Wit

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Theater Wit will present the Chicago premiere of Adolescent Salvation, L.A. playwright Tim Venable’s new play that dares to portray adolescence in all its abundance of contradictions: sloppy, raw, and deeply human. Performances are August 14—October 3. Press Opening Night is Monday, August 24 at 7 p.m.

Over the course of one night, through a haze of tequila, texting, and Taylor Swift, three teenagers banter, bicker, and push each other to the edge of danger — with consequences that could prove lethal.

Adolescent Salvation begins light and funny, then shifts into something far darker, its tonal shifts as natural as the mood swings of youth. Adolescent Salvation marks the Chicago debut for playwright Tim Venable. Originally from Iowa, and a graduate of Illinois State University, he is an L.A. writer/director/actor/producer. His other plays include Baby Foot, The Beautiful People, Blue Roses and Crystal Gayle is a Beautiful Lady.

Guillermo Cienfuegos (the directing pseudonym of L.A. actor Alex Fernandez) staged the world premiere of Adolescent Salvation at Rogue Machine Theatre, where he is Artistic Director, in November 2025. Under both names, he has had an extensive 30-year career as a director and actor in theater, television, feature films and voice over. Cienfuegos returns to helm this second staging of Adolescent Salvation.

Theater Wit’s cast features Brandon Joseph Acosta as Taylor (M), Piper Jean Bailey as Natasha, Jordan Levene as Taylor (F) and Maura Kidwell as Victoria.

Designers include Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (set), Josephine Everett (costumes), Ellie Fey (lights), AnnaMae Durham (props), Daniella Brown (sound) and Sarah Scanlon (intimacy). Drew Donnelly is production stage manager. Matthew R. Chase is production manager.

Previews are August 14—23: Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m. Press opening is Monday, August 24 at 7 p.m. Performances run through October 3: Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m. Exception: No show Thursday, August 27.

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