MEAN GIRLS to Make Chicago-Area Premiere at Paramount Theatre in Aurora
By: Stephi Wild
More on Paramount Theatre
Upcoming Shows
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Catch as Catch Can
Steppenwolf Theatre Company (6/04-7/12)
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EWP presents Robbie Fulks & Griffin William Sherry Showcase
Raue Center For The Arts (8/07-8/07)
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Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Catalyst Ranch (7/09-7/26) PHOTOS
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Alison Krauss And Union Station
Hunter Pavilion At Ravinia (9/12-9/12)
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Heartache Tonight
Raue Center For The Arts (11/28-11/28)
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Festival of Unfinished Work 2026
Bramble Theatre Company (6/25-6/28)
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Simply Billy: A Tribute to Billy Joel
Raue Center For The Arts (10/17-10/17)
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Greenroom Improv
Raue Center For The Arts (11/14-11/14)
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Rhythm World 36 Grand Finale - PLATFORM Premieres
Dance Center of Columbia College Chicago (8/08-8/08)
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Rick Ross Live OUTDOOR Concert at Basecamp
BaseCamp Pub (8/01-8/01)