MEAN GIRLS to Make Chicago-Area Premiere at Paramount Theatre in Aurora

Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond.

Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond.

BALLET FOLKLORICO QUETZALCOATL to Return to Paramount Theatre for 43rd Anniversary Concert

Cedric the Entertainer to Perform One-Night-Only at Paramount Theatre in Aurora

Video: Gary Cole and More in CATCH AS CATCH CAN at Steppenwolf

Idina Menzel to Perform Concert at Lyric Opera of Chicago

Review: CATCH AS CATCH CAN at Steppenwolf Theatre Company