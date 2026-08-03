ADIRONDACK CHAIR CIRCLE World Premiere to be Presented at Steppenwolf Theatre

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Steppenwolf Theatre Company will continue its 51st Season with the world premiere of Chicago playwright Stephanie Alison Walker’s biting satire Adirondack Chair Circle, directed by Tony Award winner Pam MacKinnon (Downstate, Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), playing October 22 — December 6, 2026 in Steppenwolf’s Ensemble Theater.

Adirondack Chair Circle will feature ensemble member Caroline Neff (Mr. Wolf, Fool for Love, POTUS, Another Marriage), with additional casting to be announced shortly.

About the Production:

A gaggle of suburban moms, armed with pickleball paddles and hard kombucha, are ready to take on the school board in the fight of their lives: attempting to ban the controversial books available to their kids in the school library. But is this trusted inner circle all on the same page? A piercing world premiere from a Chicago playwright, Stephanie Alison Walker’s Adirondack Chair Circle exposes the hilarious hypocrisy of the causes we claim and the company we keep. And has a damn good time doing it.

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