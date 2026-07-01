HAPPY TOGETHER Tour is Coming to Aurora’s Paramount Theatre

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The Happy Together Tour is coming Sunday, August 9 at 5:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora.

Turn on and tune in to the annual summer phenomenon, a hit-filled traveling sensation that crisscrosses the U.S. delighting audiences with chart-topping hits from the '60s and '70s. The 2026 bill features bands and artists including The Association, The Troggs, Chicago lead singer Jason Scheff (1985-2016), Gary Puckett, The Fortunes, Ron Dante from The Archies and The Turtles, The Vogues and The Cowsills.

Tickets are $60.50*. For tickets, visit ParamountAurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or until show time on show days. For group discounts, contact Melissa Striedl, melissas@paramountarts.com or (630) 723-2461. *Prices are for in-person purchases. Additional fees apply for phone and online orders.

So Happy Together: Meet the Bands

The Association enjoyed massive radio success in the '60s with such #1 hits as “Cherish,” “Windy,” “Never My Love” and “Along Comes Mary.”

The Troggs bring their signature English beat with their Solid Gold Hits. Their most famous include the U.S. chart-topper "Wild Thing," "With a Girl Like You" and "Love Is All Around," which sold over 1 million copies and were awarded gold discs. "Wild Thing" is ranked No. 257 on Rolling Stone's list of The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

Making his first appearance in The Happy Together Tour is Chicago lead singer 1985-2016 Jason Scheff, performing such chart topping '70s hits as “25 or 6 to 4,” “Just You And Me,“ “If You Leave Me Now” and “Feeling Stronger Every Day.” In 1985, 23-year-old Scheff joined the multiplatinum band Chicago. His lead vocals debuted on the 1986 single “25 or 6 to 4,” a remake of their 1970 hit, then followed up with “Will You Still Love Me?”

Gary Puckett is back, and his trademark voice will be belting out his hits. Fans will affectionately remember “Young Girl,” “Over You,” “Woman, Woman,” “This Girl Is A Woman Now,” “Lady Willpower,” “Don't Give In To Him” and more.

Another new addition to The Tour is The Fortunes, direct from Birmingham, England. This band came to prominence and international acclaim in 1965, when “You've Got Your Troubles” broke into the U.S., Canadian and U.K. Top 10s. Afterwards they had a succession of hits including “Here It Comes Again” and “Here Comes That Rainy Day Feeling Again” continuing into the '70s with more global success.

Ron Dante was the lead singer of The Archies, who were best known for the classic #1 hit of 1969, “Sugar, Sugar.” Other big Archie's hit songs include “Bang-Shang-A-Lang” and "Jingle Jangle.” Dante had another top 10 hit in the summer of 1969 with “Tracy.” Dante famously was the lead singer of The Turtles from 2018 through 2025. He will continue to lead audiences and the rest of the artists on the Tour into its signature finale theme song, “Happy Together.”

Vocally incredible and awe-inspiring, The Vogues are universally acknowledged for their harmony-driven soaring pop sound. They had numerous Top 10 singles such as “Five O'clock World,” “You're The One,” “My Special Angel” and “Turn Around Look At Me.”

Rounding out the bill are The Cowsills, the harmonious singing family (two brothers and a sister) that inspired the smash '60s hit television show, The Partridge Family. The Cowsills are sure to delight with their best-known songs “Hair,” “Indian Lake,” “The Rain, The Park & Other Things (I Love The Flower Girl),” “Love, American Style” and more.

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