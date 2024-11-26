MEAN GIRLS is Now Playing at the Auditorium Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway In Chicago is presenting MEAN GIRLS – the record-breaking new musical comedy adapted from the hit Paramount Pictures film – now playing at the Auditorium Theatre through December 1. In addition to the lottery, a limited number of day-of-show, in person $49 Rush tickets will be available for all performances. Click here for more info on Digital Lottery and In Person Rush.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Tuesday, November 26 7:00PM

Wednesday, November 27 1:00PM, 7:00PM

Thursday, November 28 NO PERFORMANCES

Friday, November 29 1:00PM, 7:30PM

Saturday, November 30 2:00PM, 7:30PM

Sunday, December 1 1:00PM

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic Records, is now available.



