MANIA: THE ABBA TRIBUTE Comes to Raue Center in October

The show is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

 Raue Center For The Arts welcomes the return of the original tribute from London’s West End and fan-favorite, Mania: The Abba Tribute to downtown Crystal Lake at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

MANIA (formerly ABBA MANIA) formed in 1999 and the show has been selling out theatres and concert halls internationally ever since. This show has toured the world in its quest to bring the music of the Swedish ‘Supergroup’ to their millions of fans, old and new!

The show has been successfully touring the USA annually since 2009 with over 400 performances, many of the venues book the show every year as it has become a ‘tradition’ for both the show and the audiences. The thirst for this sensational recreation of Abba’s concert is getting stronger every year.

“Mania is one of the most popular shows we have ever presented at Raue Center and we love having them back with us,” says Executive Director, Richard Kuranda. “This show is not to be missed!”

ABBA’s timeless songs were written to be enjoyed live and MANIA gives you exactly that. Two hours of uplifting, dance inducing and sometimes heart-breaking songs, fully live with fantastic staging, lighting and effects. The show recreates ABBA’s sound not only perfectly, but respectfully too. MANIA is not only for life long, die hard ABBA fans but the new generation of fans, who never had the opportunity to see ‘ABBA’ live. Hits include ‘Dancing Queen’, ‘Waterloo’, ‘Mamma Mia’, ‘The Winner Takes it All’, ‘Super Trouper’, ‘Fernando’, ‘Take A Chance On Me’ and many more that continue to fill dance floors worldwide

Tickets start at $50* ($35 for RaueNOW Members*) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.

For additional information, visit rauecenter.org, facebook.com/RaueCenter, and twitter.com/RaueCenter. 




