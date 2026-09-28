MAMMA MIA! and HADESTOWN Tours To Return To Chicago
Mamma Mia will perform first March 9 - March 28, 2027.
Broadway In Chicago will present two fan-favorite shows that are returning to our stages this year: MAMMA MIA! and HADESTOWN. MAMMA MIA! will return in March, while HADESTOWN will return in April.
Current subscribers can add these to their season package when renewing by clicking here or calling (312) 977-1717. Group tickets of 10 or more are now available for both productions by emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com or calling (312) 977-1710. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date. For more information, see below or visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.
MAMMA MIA!
March 9 - March 28, 2027
The Auditorium, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr.
A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads.
And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!
Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA . On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the father she's never known brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited decades ago.
For over 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.
HADESTOWN
April 27 - May 2, 2027
The Auditorium, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr.
Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.
HADESTOWN intertwines two love stories-that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone-inviting audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.
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