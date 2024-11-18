Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
MACBETH BY THE SEA Opens This Week at The Den Theatre

Performances run November 20 - December 15.

Macbeth By The Sea is an absurd one-act comedy written by Joe Janes. This riff on a classic tragedy is preceded by an abbreviated version of The Greatest Theatrical Event...Ever!, a one-act comedy send-up of theater culture, written by Joe Janes with Lori McClain and Ric Walker.

Both shows are directed by Andrea J Dymond and feature performances by Kelly Haran, Joe Janes, Lori McClain, and Ric Walker.

Performances run November 20  - December 15 at the Den Theatre.

For more info go to www.MacbethByTheSea.com 




