MACBETH BY THE SEA Opens This Week at The Den Theatre

Performances run November 20 - December 15.
Macbeth By The Sea is an absurd one-act comedy written by Joe Janes. This riff on a classic tragedy is preceded by an abbreviated version of The Greatest Theatrical Event...Ever!, a one-act comedy send-up of theater culture, written by Joe Janes with Lori McClain and Ric Walker.
Both shows are directed by Andrea J Dymond and feature performances by Kelly Haran, Joe Janes, Lori McClain, and Ric Walker.
Performances run November 20 - December 15 at the Den Theatre.
For more info go to www.MacbethByTheSea.com
Videos