Watch: Lyric Opera of Chicago's VERDI VOICES Concert Now Available for Free Digital Streaming

Lyric Opera of Chicago's recent Verdi Voices concert starring three of the world's most accomplished Verdians - soprano Tamara Wilson, tenor Russell Thomas, and conductor and Lyric Opera of Chicago Music Director Enrique Mazzola - is now available digitally and can be streamed for free starting today.

Watch below!

This concert features a comprehensive survey of Verdi's musical genius, from his shimmering overture to La forza del destino, to favorite arias from Don Carlos and Simon Boccanegra, to mesmerizing duets from Aida and Otello, and more. These Verdi specialtists will join forces again to open Lyric's 2022/23 season with the composer's Ernani in September. The Verdi concert film offers a preview of Ernani with the arias "MercÃ¨, diletti amici" and "Ernani, involami."

Chicago-area native Tamara Wilson, winner of the 2016 Richard Tucker Award, made her Lyric debut as Leonora in Verdi's Il trovatore during the 2018/19 Season. She recently graced Lyric's stage to perform the towering role of Odabella in Verdi's "Attila: Highlights in Concert." She returns to the Lyric Stage to open the season as Elvira in Ernani.

Russell Thomas made his Lyric debut as Pollione in Bellini's Norma in the 2016/17 Season and has quickly become an audience favorite, returning for Manrico in Verdi's Il trovatore in the 2018/2019 Season with Wilson. Thomas was Canio in Lyric's recently released filmed version of Leoncavallo's Pagliacci. He starred in Lyric's 2021/22 season as Cavaradossi in Puccini's Tosca and will once again join Tamara Wilson in Lyric's season-opening Ernani in the title role.

Enrique Mazzola began his tenure as Lyric's third Music Director by conducting the 2021/22 Season-opening performances of Verdi's Macbeth and Donizetti's The Elixir of Love to great critical and audience acclaim. During Lyric's 2019/20 Season, as music director designate, he led Verdi's Luisa Miller to launch the company's Early Verdi Series. His work at Lyric during the 2020/21 Virtual Season included several explorations of Verdi's work, from "Attila: Breaking Down the Score" to "Attila: Highlights in Concert," to "The Great Verdi Chorus Showdown," all still available for streaming.

Photo credit: Darris Lee Harris Photography