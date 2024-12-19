Lyric Opera Of Chicago to Hold Supernumerary Auditions For LA BOHEME And THE LISTENERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lyric Opera of Chicago will hold auditions for adult supernumeraries, which are non-speaking, non-singing roles. Selected supernumeraries will be fully involved in both the rehearsal process and performance schedule. Opportunities are available in two upcoming productions, Giacomo Puccini's La Bohème and Missy Mazzoli and Royce Vavrek's The Listeners.

Auditions for La Bohème will take place on Monday, January 27, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. The production is seeking six male-presenting supers to portray waiters, a drum major, and soldiers, as well as two female-presenting supers to play friends of Musetta. Rehearsals begin February 26, 2025, with ten performances running from March 15 through April 12, 2025.

Auditions for Mazzoli and Vavrek's The Listeners are scheduled for Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. This production is casting four male-presenting supers and two female-presenting supers to play police officers. Rehearsals begin March 5, 2025, with five performances running from March 30 through April 11, 2025.

Lyric Opera of Chicago is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive work environment and welcomes and encourages supers of all ethnicities and backgrounds to attend.

Comments