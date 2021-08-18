Lyric Opera Of Chicago Presents PAGLIACCI On Film

Lyric Opera of Chicago announced this week that registration is now open for audiences to secure a free link to screen the new, original film production of Leoncavallo's Pagliacci, filmed at the Lyric Opera House. Audiences can now secure a free, on-demand viewing of this gripping production for screenings that begin tomorrow, August 19. Reservations are available at lyricopera.org/pagliacci.

This production was directed by Peter McClintock, with film direction by Matt Hoffman, and conducted by Lyric's Music Director Enrique Mazzola, featuring members of the Lyric Opera Orchestra and Chorus. The film stars tenor Russell Thomas/Canio, soprano Ailyn Pérez/Nedda, baritone Quinn Kelsey/Tonio (Ryan Opera Center alumnus), baritone Lucas Meachem/Silvio, and tenor Eric Ferring/Beppe (Ryan Opera Center alumnus). The Lyric Opera Chorus was prepared by Lyric Chorus Master Michael Black. Scenic design is by Maria DeFabo Akin and Scott Wolfson with lighting design by Chris Maravich and costume design by Scott Marr.

Pagliacci was instrumental in bringing a new realism to opera, and it deals in primary-color emotions - longing, jealousy, revenge. At the center of the opera is Canio, manager and leading man of an ensemble of actors. In the theater where they're going to perform, his wife, Nedda, the leading lady, falls in love with Silvio, one of the stagehands. He begs her to run away with him after the performance that night. When Canio finds out, his jealousy leads to the tragic conclusion.

Lyric's film of Pagliacci is inspired by classics from the first Golden Age of television. During the show-within-the-show, the film's aspect ratio is adjusted and images become black and white, evocative of shows like The Honeymooners.

"Filming Leoncavallo's Pagliacci provided us the opportunity to think about the opera in a completely new way," says Anthony Freud, Lyric's general director, president & CEO. "While we're thrilled about Lyric's upcoming live operas, Lyric remains committed to virtual and accessible operatic programming. We are also eager to find unique and innovative ways of reaching new operatic audiences and this filmed opera is a perfect example."

Registration is now open to access the Pagliacci film screening and more information about the production is available at lyricopera.org/pagliacci.