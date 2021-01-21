Luft Balloons Offers Valentine Pop Up Experience

The wildly popular Luft Balloons, 345 West Armitage Avenue, Chicago's premier store for balloon décor, presents the "Luft Love Hug", a spectacular Valentine's immersive experience from Jan. 25 to Feb. 14, as well as numerous balloon bursts and bouquets for the Valentine's holiday. The "Luft Love Hug", comprised of thousands of pink, red, gold and metallic balloons of all sizes, will be the perfect elixir to the winter blues and is sure to warm up weary hearts. Families, friends, lovers, and all Valentine's enthusiasts may enjoy this unique experience, and the taking of photographs is encouraged, as Luft Balloons promises that the installation is social media eye candy. Founded in 2016 by Elaine Frei, Luft Balloons is notorious for creating big, bold, and beautiful balloon displays all across the Chicagoland area and this February pop up is no exception.

Luft Balloons' insures that all Covid protocols are in place for guests' safety and enjoyment. Guests may sign up for one 15-minute slot with a maximum group of six people for one fee of $22. Masks are required throughout the "Luft Love Hug" but can be removed for the Instagrammable photo opportunities.

Luft Balloons is also offering a wide selection of Balloon Artistry bursts and bouquets that grateful recipients will not forget. The Love Burst, a fun, colorful burst of pink, red and white balloons, is perfect for private resident's gates, banisters, and front doors, or works in an office setting, for only $129. The Conversation Heart Zoom "Balloon" ($60) channels Frei's love for Valentine nostalgic candy with a number of balloons, with the centerpiece being one that looks like the popular conversation heart retro candy. Valentine's balloon bouquets start at $22.50 and range to $46, and offer a happy way to say "I love you".

"We are all experiencing a different Valentine's holiday this year," said Frei. "I wanted to do something memorable and over the top that people could enjoy safely. It gives people an opportunity to come together and share the love. Our number one mission is to bring joy to the Chicagoland area through the art of balloon design."

Luft Balloons is open from 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Monday - Saturday. For more information or to place an order, please visit https://www.luftballoonstore.com/ or visit Luft Balloons on Facebook or Instagram.