Lora Lee Gayer and More Announced in Casting For Chicago Shakespeare Theater's EMMA

Chicago Shakespeare Theater announces the cast and creative team for the Theater's highly anticipated production of Emma-a musical adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved novel, with book, music, and lyrics by Tony Award-nominated composer Paul Gordon, whose world premiere production of Sense and Sensibility captivated Chicago Shakespeare audiences in 2015. Directed by Artistic Director Barbara Gaines, this lush period production features one of literature's most fiercely independent heroines in an enchanting new musical. Jane Austen's Emma is presented in the Theater's uniquely intimate Courtyard Theater, January 28-March 15, 2020.

Privileged, pampered, and preoccupied with romance, Emma Woodhouse indulges in her pastime of misguided matchmaking, but is clueless when it comes to her own feelings, especially toward a gentleman named Mr. Knightley. As this imperfect heroine learns that love cannot be predicted or channeled, audiences will be swept away by Paul Gordon's lyrical melodies in this deliciously charming romantic comedy.

A multi-talented composer, lyricist, and book writer, Gordon has been inspired by classic texts to great success. The Broadway musical Jane Eyre, which he co-wrote, was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Score, and Chicago Shakespeare's world premiere of Sense and Sensibility garnered the Jeff Award for Best New Musical. Gordon's Daddy Long Legs, written with director John Caird, has enjoyed productions around the world. Of Emma, Gordon shared, "There is a lyricism to the way Jane Austen writes-great melodies within the soul of the piece. The poetic language of the novel makes for a wonderful foundation of a musical and the music triggers your emotions in a profound way."

Starring as Emma Woodhouse is Lora Lee Gayer. On Broadway, Gayer notably appeared as Linda Mason in the acclaimed 2016 revival of Holiday Inn, the New Irving Berlin Musical. Additional Broadway highlights include portraying Tonia in Doctor Zhivago and Young Sally in the Drama Desk Award-winning revival of Follies starring Bernadette Peters. Regionally, she has made celebrated appearances at Alliance Theatre, Shakespeare Theatre Company, and The Muny.

Brad Standley takes on the role of Mr. Knightley, a well-mannered voice of reason that tempers Emma's impulsive nature. Standley comes to Chicago fresh off the National Tour of Waitress. His regional credits include productions with Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Idaho Shakespeare Festival, and the Weston Playhouse. An accomplished singer/songwriter, Standley headlines the alternative pop band The Foxflies.

Portraying Emma's father, Mr. Woodhouse, is Larry Yando. The five-time Jeff Award-winner-named "Best Actor in Chicago" by Chicago Magazine-is a mainstay on Chicago stages and has appeared in more than thirty Chicago Shakespeare productions. Ephie Aardema is Emma's impressionable young protégé, Harriet Smith. Aardema premiered on Broadway in the original cast of The Bridges of Madison County and has also appeared in Parade at Lincoln Center, Off-Broadway productions of Songbird and Clueless, the Musical, and the first National Tour of Waitress.

Devin DeSantis portrays Frank Churchill, one of Emma's suitors. DeSantis' notable roles include Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid and Tommy in The Who's Tommy at Paramount Theatre, Dr. Frankenstein in Young Frankenstein at Drury Lane Theatre, and Judas in Godspell at Marriott Theatre. Erica Stephan is the charming and accomplished Jane Fairfax, who must find her way in the world without a fortune of her own. Stephan's major Chicago credits include portraying Betty Haynes in Irving Berlin's White Christmas at Theatre at the Center, Belle in Drury Lane Theatre's production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, and Cosette in Les Misérables at Paramount Theatre.

The Emma company also includes Michael Milligan and Kelli Harrington as Mr. and Mrs. Weston, and Dennis William Grimes and Bri Sudia as Mr. and Mrs. Elton. Rounding out the cast are Ian Geers (Mr. Robert Martin), Emily Goldberg (Ensemble), Marya Grandy (Miss Bates), and Brandy Cheyenne Miller (Elizabeth Martin).

Joining Gaines on the Emma creative team is Music Director Roberta Duchak-a two-time Jeff Award-winner who returns to Chicago Shakespeare after collaborating on the Theater's hit North American Premiere musical SIX and its subsequent transfer productions-as well as Choreographer Jane Lanier, Dialect Coach Kate DeVore, Assistant Director Erin Kraft, and Assistant Music Director Kory Danielson.

Jane Austen's nineteenth-century England comes to the Courtyard stage with sumptuous designs by Scenic Designer Scott Davis, Costume Designer Mariann Verheyen, Lighting Designer Donald Holder, Associate Lighting Designer Rachel Levy, Sound Designer Chad Parsley, and Wig and Make-up Designer Richard Jarvie. Also serving on the creative team is Alex Hare, the recipient of Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation Charles Abbott Fellowship.

For more information, visit www.chicagoshakes.com/emma or on social media at #cstEMMA.

Chicago Shakespeare strives to make its facility and performances accessible to all patrons through its Access Shakespeare programs.

Accessible performances for Emma include:

Open-captioned Performances - Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

A text display of the words and sounds heard during a play, synced live with the action onstage.

ASL Duo-interpreted Performance - Friday, March 6, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

All dialogue and lyrics are translated into American Sign Language by two certified interpreters.

All dialogue and lyrics are translated into American Sign Language by two certified interpreters.

All dialogue and lyrics are translated into American Sign Language by two certified interpreters. Audio-described Performance - Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with optional touch tour at 12:00 p.m.

A program that enables patrons who are blind or have low vision to more fully experience live performances by providing spoken narration of a play's key visual elements. Touch Tours provide patrons who are blind or have low vision the opportunity to experience, firsthand, a production's design elements.

Emma will be presented January 28-March 15, 2020 in Chicago Shakespeare's Courtyard Theater. Single tickets ($49-$90) are on sale now. Special discounts will be available for groups of 10 or more. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Chicago Shakespeare Theater's Box Office at 312.595.5600 or visit the Theater's website at www.chicagoshakes.com.





