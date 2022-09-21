Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lineup Announced for Chicago Cabaret Professionals Gala

The event is on Monday, October 17, 2022.

Sep. 21, 2022  
The annual Chicago Cabaret Professionals Gala is one of the most celebrated cabaret events of the year - and this year's gala, scheduled for Monday, October 17, will feature over 25 local and national cabaret artists performing songs from the Great American Songbook as well as jazz, blues, and pop tunes.

The Gala is open to the public and provides a unique opportunity for cabaret fans, and those new to the art form, to experience the diversity of the cabaret community in one of Chicago's great performance venues, the Epiphany Center for the Arts.

The Gala will begin with a Cocktail Show at 6:15PM featuring seven accomplished performers: Terrance Patrick Davis, Christine Steyer, David Edelfelt, Jay Cook, Patricia Salinski, David Meulemans, and Russ Goeltenbodt. Howard Pfeifer is the Music Director.

Following the Cocktail Show will be a two-act set along with the presentation of the 2022 Chicago Cabaret Professionals awards, recognizing artistic achievements and community leadership.

The performers are Jeff Harnar, Tom Michael, Anne Burnell, Mark Burnell, Hilary Feldman, Denise Tomasello, Feathered Beaus, Lynne Jordan, Daryl Nitz, Cynthia Clarey, Joan Curto, Marianne Murphy Orland, Carolyn Wehner, Carla Gordon, and Paul Motondo. Beckie Menzie is the Music Supervisor.

The 2022 Chicago Cabaret Professionals award recipients are: Jeff Harnar, National Honoree; Laura Freeman, Gold Coast Honoree; LaShera Moore, Emerging Artist; Cynthia Clarey, Advocacy Award; Tommy Hensel, Presenter Award; Wydetta Carter, Service Award; and Charles Troy, Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ticket prices range from $40 for General Admission to $75 per person for VIP Cabaret Tables. Valet parking will be $15. Appetizers and beverages will be available for purchase.


Regional Awards


