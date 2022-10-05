Lifeline Theatre Welcomes Three New Staff Members

Lifeline Theatre welcomes Paige Keedy as Production Manager, Nathan Crawford as Operations Manager/Accessibility Coordinator, and Merissa Stewart as Education Director, beginning in Summer 2022. Reporting to Artistic Director Ilesa Duncan and working in partnership with the Operations Manager, Keedy will be responsible for managing the overall production of all of Lifeline's programming.

Since 2018, Paige Keedy has worked with Innovation Arts and Entertainment, Inc. as Event Management Director. She studied at Oklahoma City University where she received her Bachelor of Science in Technical Theatre and graduated Magna Cum Laude. Since 2000, she has served as Production, Stage, and Event Manager for companies including The Chicago Improv Festival, Light Opera Works, Theo Ubique, Means of Production, Inc., and Innovation and Arts Entertainment, Inc.

As Operations Manager/Accessibility Coordinator, Nathan Crawford will report directly to Managing Director, Vashti Emigh, and be responsible for the overall day to day operations of accessibility, facilities, and patron services, and general finance/administration.

Since May of 2022, Crawford has worked with Aim Smarter LLC as an Account Manager. He studied at Ford University in New York where he received his B.A. in Film and Television and graduated Magna Cum Laude in Cursu Honorum in 2018.

As Education Director, Merissa Stewart will be responsible for the planning and execution of the organization's education and outreach curriculum, including in-school drama residencies, on-site education programs, student matinee related projects, and community outreach initiatives. Stewart succeeds Julie Ganey, who served as Education Director since 2015.

Since 2013, Stewart has served as a Curriculum and Program Consultant for Girls in the Game, Ingenuity Inc., Columbia College of Chicago, Communities in Schools of Chicago, and Loft Academy (L.A.) She studied at UCLA where she first received her B.A. in Theater and then her M.A. in Theater Education, before moving onto Santa Clara University where she received her California Teaching Credentials (English and Elementary.) From 2007 to 2013 she served as Director of Education at Adventure Stage Chicago.

"I'm very excited to welcome Paige, Merissa and Nathan and the talent they each will bring to Lifeline," says Lifeline Theatre Artistic Director Ilesa Duncan. "I agree," Managing Director Vashti Emigh adds, "we look forward to the depth and breadth of experience and expertise these three will be able to share as we continue to bring audiences Big Stories, Up Close."

In addition to Artistic Director Ilesa Duncan and Managing Director Vashti Emigh, Lifeline Theatre is led by an active artistic ensemble which includes Aly Renee Amidei, Patrick Blashill, Jessica Wright Buha, Christina Calvit, Heather Currie, Bilal Dardai, Victoria Deiorio, Amanda Delheimer, Alan Donahue, Ilesa Duncan, Andrés Enriquez, Diane D. Fairchild, Kevin D. Gawley, Peter Greenberg, James E. Grote, Chris Hainsworth, John Hildreth, Paul S. Holmquist, Elise Kauzlaric, Robert Kauzlaric, Anthony Kayer, Frances Limoncelli, Amanda Link, Martel Manning, Katie McLean Hainsworth, Dorothy Milne, Shole Milos, Sandy Snyder Pietz, Suzanne Plunkett, Maren Robinson, Phil Timberlake, Jenifer Tyler, Christopher M. Walsh, and Christopher Vizurraga.

Now in its 40th season, Lifeline Theatre continues to explore, interpret, and reimagine books and other literary works to create stories that move us beyond the margins of our own lives. Lifeline Theatre - Big Stories, Up Close.