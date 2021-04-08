Lakeside Pride Welcomes New Artistic Director, Manic Maxxie

The Board of Directors of Lakeside Pride Music Ensembles has announced that Manic Maxxie will be the Artistic Director of the newly formed LPME Pops Ensemble.

Manic Maxxie is a drag performer based in Chicago. Maxxie's drag is inspired by gender fluidity, black women, and chaotic energy. Her drag allows her to access the fizz within her that she rarely shows in her day-to-day life. She strives to show that you can be beautiful and glamorous even with a full goatee. She enjoys celebrating the work of Black, Indiginous, and People of Color (BIPOC) artists and is inspired by many of the scene's most iconic black drag performers.

She loves that drag allows her to be goofy but to also channel her musical artistry and promote important messages. Maxxie serves on the leadership team of the Chicago Black Drag Council and is committed to working toward systemic change in the city's LGBTQ+ community.

Manic Maxxie is the drag persona of classical musician Eric Goldberg. Eric (they/them) is regularly involved around the Chicago area as an educator, conductor, and percussionist. They are the founder and director of the Millennial Chamber Players, and will graduate this year from the Master of Music Education and Certification program at the VanderCook College of Music.

Learn more at www.lakesidepride.org.