Kokandy Production Postpones HUNDRED DAYS Due To Coronavirus

In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19), Kokandy Productions today announced it will postpone its Chicago premiere musical Hundred Days, which was set to open tonight and run through Sunday, April 12, 2020 at The Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago.

Comments Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham, "We are so proud of the cast and creative team of Hundred Days. It is for their safety, and the safety of our patrons, that we are canceling tonight's scheduled opening, and postponing the run of Hundred Days. We will keep updating our followers as we have more information about an official rescheduling. Those who already have tickets can contact their place of purchase for a full refund, or consider donating the amount of the ticket back to the company. Thank you for your patience and understanding - we look forward to seeing you soon, friends."

For additional information, visit www.kokandyproductions.com.





