Kane Repertory Theatre Presents VENUS IN FUR

Kane Repertory Theatre presents an in person production of David Ive's Venus in Fur at Side Street Studio in Elgin, IL. The play is directed by Jeff Award winner and Goodman's current Maggio Directing Fellow, Spenser Davis. The production premieres February 4th and runs through February 20th with performances at 7:30 pm on Friday and Saturday, and 2:00 pm matinees on Sundays. Tickets can be purchased here.

Venus in Fur will feature Heather Kae Smith and Daniil Krimer*.

Thomas, a beleaguered playwright/director, is desperate to find an actress to play Vanda, the female lead in his adaptation of the classic tale Venus in Fur. Into his empty audition room walks an enigmatic actress-oddly enough, named Vanda.

Says director Spenser Davis, "David Ives' wickedly electric two-hander has been grabbing audiences by the shirt collar ever since it first debuted on Broadway in 2011. Even as someone who has by-and-large avoided theatre about theatre, I was immediately pulled into this play's vortex the first time I read it, awed by the way that the power dynamic between its central characters shifted from moment to moment. While this very small show is often presented in venues as big as its thematic ideas, the Kane Rep team and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Elgin's Side Street Arts Studio, in a space that looks like an honest-to-God audition room. We're already discussing ways to present this show intimately while staying safe for all audiences and artists involved, and we can't wait for you to join us!"

Spenser Davis is a Chicago-based, Arkansas-born director and playwright. He was the 2020/21 Michael Maggio Directing Fellow at The Goodman, where he served as associate director to Bob Falls on The Sound Inside. His honors include the 2021 B. Iden Payne Best Director Award, a 2020 Elizabeth George Commission from South Coast Rep, the 2019 M. Elizabeth Osborn Award from the American Theatre Critics Association, a finalist for the Harold & Mimi Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award, and three nominations for the Jeff Award for Best Director, winning once. Earlier this season, he helmed his virtual play The Spin in both Chicago (Interrobang Theatre Project) and Austin, TX (Street Corner Arts); the latter received three B. Iden Payne Awards, including Best Digital Production. Other directing credits include Labyrinth, Plainclothes, At The Table, From White Plains, and A Phase (Broken Nose Theatre); May the Road Rise Up, All is Calm, and Adventures of Spirit Force Five (The Factory Theater); Golden Girls - Lockdown! (Hell in a Handbag); and Blue Stockings (Promethean Theatre), among others. His Midwest Premiere of At The Table was named "One of the Best of the Decade" by Storefront Rebellion and "One of the Year's Best" by the Chicago Tribune. He's the Director of Programming for Broken Nose Theatre and an ensemble member of The Factory. He's proud to be represented by both William Morris Endeavor and Heroes and Villains Entertainment.

The production/creative team includes, Avery Bowne* (Production Coordinator/Graphic Design), Justin Cahill (Stage Manager), Bethany Mangum-Oles (Intimacy Director & Dialect Coach), Therese Ritchie (Scenic & Props Design), and Sarah Slagle (Costume Designer).

*Denotes Kane Repertory Theatre ensemble member

Please note, Venus in Fur contains adult content.

For tickets visit https://kanerepertorytheatre.thundertix.com/events/194332.