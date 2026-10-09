KOWALSKI Starring Johnny Galecki Extends at Chicago's Lookingglass Theatre
Originally scheduled to conclude on October 25, 2026, the celebrated new play by Gregg Ostrin, directed by Colin Hanlon, will now play through November 8, 2026.
Kowalski will present a two-week extension of its Chicago run due to ticket demand. Originally scheduled to conclude on October 25, 2026, the celebrated new play by Gregg Ostrin, directed by Colin Hanlon, will now play through November 8, 2026, at Lookingglass Theatre Company's home at the historic Water Tower Water Works.
The production features Johnny Galecki, as Tennessee Williams and Jacob Moskovitz as Marlon Brando alongside Alison Cimmet as Margo Jones, Reece dos Santos as Pancho, and Ellie Ricker as Jo.
Set over one pivotal evening in 1947 Provincetown, Kowalski imagines the electrifying first meeting between Tennessee Williams and a young Marlon Brando, just as Williams searches for the actor who would forever change the destiny of A Streetcar Named Desire. Blending fact, memory, and theatrical imagination, the play offers a fascinating glimpse into the creative forces behind one of the most influential works in American theater. Kowalski explores the intersection of ambition, artistry, desire, and the creation of theatrical history.
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