Photos: I KILLED ANDY BREITBART Opens at Apollo Theater Studio Chicago
Written and performed by Pam Dickler, the solo show concludes its run with two final performances at the venue.
Two performances remain for I Killed Andy Breitbart, the acclaimed 75-minute solo show written and performed by Pam Dickler and directed by Drew Martin. Check out photos of the show.
The production opened Saturday, September 5 at The Apollo Theater Studio in Chicago.
The remaining performances will take place Saturday, September 26 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, September 27 at 3 p.m.
For additional information, visit pamdickler.com/ikab.
Pam Dickler
Pam Dickler
Pam Dickler
Pam Dickler
Pam Dickler
Pam Dickler
Pam Dickler
Pam Dickler
Pam Dickler
Pam Dickler with director Drew Martin and SM Kenneth Martin
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