Photos: I KILLED ANDY BREITBART Opens at Apollo Theater Studio Chicago

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Two performances remain for I Killed Andy Breitbart, the acclaimed 75-minute solo show written and performed by Pam Dickler and directed by Drew Martin. Check out photos of the show.

The production opened Saturday, September 5 at The Apollo Theater Studio in Chicago.

The remaining performances will take place Saturday, September 26 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, September 27 at 3 p.m.

For additional information, visit pamdickler.com/ikab.



Pam Dickler

Pam Dickler

Pam Dickler

Pam Dickler

Pam Dickler

Pam Dickler

Pam Dickler

Pam Dickler

Pam Dickler

Pam Dickler with director Drew Martin and SM Kenneth Martin

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 05 Hrs 36 Min 00 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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