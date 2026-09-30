Carson Rammelt to Receive Actors Training Center Distinguished Alumni Award
The music producer and songwriter, known professionally as SIXFOOT 5, has produced over 160 songs for Broadway, television, and film.
Actors Training Center (ATC) has announced that Carson Rammelt, known professionally as music producer SIXFOOT 5, will receive ATC's Distinguished Alumni Award at the organization's Alumni Cabaret and Winter Fundraiser on December 17, 2026, at Hey Nonny in downtown Arlington Heights.
About Carson Rammelt
Carson Rammelt, also known as SIXFOOT 5, is a record producer, songwriter, and composer whose work moves between the worlds of recorded music, film, television, and the stage. With more than 160 songs produced and co-written for artists spanning Broadway, television, and the signed and independent music worlds, his work in Pop Music has traveled from the recording studio to some of the world's most celebrated stages and screens. In 2024, Nicky Doll performed 'I Had a Dream,' co-written by SIXFOOT 5, during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games. His music has also appeared across major television series, including Netflix's Love Is Blind and RuPaul's Drag Race. His work in film includes the feature Lady Like, and short films Life of Riley and Into The Bloo. His work and collaborations have received recognition from Billboard, MTV, and PEOPLE Magazine. Before the recording studio became his primary stage, SIXFOOT 5 began in musical theatre, a foundation that continues to shape his creative language. Its traditions of character, spectacle, performance, and narrative remain embedded in his work. For SIXFOOT 5, records and screen are not separate disciplines. They are different expressions of the same craft: storytelling through sound.
About ATC's Distinguished Alumni Award
Actors Training Center's Distinguished Alumni Award has been awarded to Tony Award Winner JJ Maley in 2024 at ATC's 2024 Gala: I See Stars, and to Broadway Performer Nathan Salstone in 2025 at ATC's previous Alumni Cabaret. The Distinguished Alumni Award was created to acknowledge ATC alumni flourishing as professionals in the performing arts, as well as recognize ATC's commitment to upholding its mission of training to work at or above the industry standard.
About the Event
The 2025 Alumni Cabaret performers feature ATC students from the past 19 years, including headliner Carson Rammelt.
ATC will host an evening at Hey Nonny in Arlington Heights on December 17th filled with songs and stories from across the Broadway repertoire and stories from the journeys of performers who trained with ATC's musical theatre, acting, and comedy divisions over the last 19 years.
Actors Training Center's mission is to ignite passion for the performing arts at all ages and to give students a platform to use their art to effect meaningful change in their communities and the world around them. More information is available at www.actorstrainingcenter.com. Actors Training Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Fleetwood Max
Raue Center For The Arts (10/03-10/03)
|
Love Story: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
|
Mean Girls
Paramount Theatre (8/26-10/11)
|
Million Dollar Quartet
Stolp Island Theatre (10/07-1/03)
|
Rotary Rocks The Raue: James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash
Raue Center For The Arts (10/24-10/24)
|
Topdog/Underdog
Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater (9/17-11/01)
|
Blond Ambition: A Tribute to Madonna
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
|
God in a Hole
Bramble Arts Loft (10/01-10/17)
|
Memphis The Musical
Studebaker Theater at the Fine Arts Building (10/24-10/25)
|
The Last Word
The Last Word (9/24-12/18)