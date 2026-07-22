I KILLED ANDY BREITBART to Return to Apollo Theater Studio in Chicago

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“I Killed Andy Breitbart,” the acclaimed 75-minute solo show, written and performed by Pam Dickler and directed by Drew Martin, returns to The Apollo Theater Studio for a limited four-week engagement, Sept. 5-27. Press opening is 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. Performances take place Saturday and Sundays through Sept. 27. “I Killed Andy Breitbart” is produced by Dickler and Rob Kolson.

In 2012, Andrew Breitbart's final blog posting was about Terrapin Theatre's 1998 production of “The Love Song of Saul Alinsky,” a play that featured then State Senator Barack Obama on a post-show discussion panel. Breitbart suddenly died that night, and his blog was posted posthumously. What followed was an extraordinary chain of events in which Terrapin's producer became an unlikely target in the far right's effort to derail President Obama's reelection campaign.

“I Killed Andy Breitbart” explores how easily an ordinary person and a small Chicago theater can be swept into the whirlpool of political divisiveness, disinformation and media amplification. At a moment when questions of truth, public discourse and competing narratives remain at the center of American life, the play offers a timely reminder of the importance of telling our own stories before someone else tells them for us or erases them completely.

“I Killed Andy Breitbart” premiered to a sold-out 3-show run at Chicago's Solo Sunday in November 2024 before subsequent engagements at The Apollo Theater Studio and the Philadelphia Fringe Festival in 2025. It returned to The Apollo for a successful May 2026 run and now returns Sept. 5-27 as the country heads into the midterm election season.

Says Dickler, “I'm thrilled to bring 'I Killed Andy Breitbart' back to Chicago, where so much of the story happened. The city's theater community has always embraced bold, provocative storytelling and I've been fortunate to be part of it. At a time when some of our history is being whitewashed and books are being removed from libraries, it's become more important than ever for us to share our stories before they're rewritten by others. And believe me, this story is a real doozy.”

Pam Dickler (writer/performer) has been part of Chicago's theater community for more than 35 years enjoying work on both the creative and administrative sides. As founding managing director of Terrapin Theatre, she produced 10 seasons of award-winning world-premieres and directed such plays as “Laurel & Hardy Sleep Together,” “The Inspector General” and “From Thought to Finish.” With Ifa Bayeza she produced such Chicago premieres as “Passages of Martin Luther King,” “What Use Are Flowers,” “Undesirable Elements-Chicago,” and Bayeza's “Kid Zero.” Their premiere of Bayeza's “Amistad Voices” at Chicago Shakespeare Theater was Critic's Pick in the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times. Their creation of The ShoeBox Theater, a subscription series of original plays for very young audiences at the Chernin Center for the Arts, was cited for excellence by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Chicago Arts & Business Council.

Dickler's plays include “Life Defying Acts” (winner, UMass New PlayLab; finalist Inkslinger Playwriting Competition); “Relative Distance”; and the musical “The Little Turtle.” Her one-act “Promising” was part of Metropolitan Playhouse's East Village Festival and her comedies “Someone Has to Die Tonight” and “Philbert Meets a Nut” were performed at Stage Left's DrekFest. Her comedy “Life & Death & Crap” was seen last summer in the Durango Arts 10-Min Play Festival, and her comedy “Someone Has to Die Tonight” was at the Hendersonville Theatre in NC in November.

Dickler was a contributing writer for “The Arab-Israeli Comedy Hour” (Chicago's iO), and she produced/directed Tony-nominee Herb Schapiro's world-premiere of “The Love Song of Saul Alinsky.” The post-play panel discussion, featuring then-State Senator Barack Obama, was the focus of Andrew Breitbart's final blog entry, which led to her solo show, “I Killed Andy Breitbart.”

Dickler received her BFA from Syracuse University, where she later served on her college's advisory board. Originally from Bucks County, Pa., Dickler resides in Chicago. She is a proud member of The Dramatists Guild and PEN America. For more information, visit pamdickler.com.

Drew Martin (director) has worked for more than 35 years in Chicago theater and was Artistic Director of Stage Left Theatre in the 1990s. Among the shows he's directed, 11 have been nominated for, and six honored with, Jeff Awards. He earned a Jeff for directing Stage Left Theatre's “Leander Stillwell” and received a Jeff nomination for “Police Deaf Near Far.” His passion for new work is reflected in the many world-premiere productions he has directed.

Martin graduated from Dartmouth College and studied with the Royal Shakespeare Company. He produces corporate meetings and events nationwide through his company, Polaris Productions.

Tickets:

“I Killed Andy Breitbart,” written and performed by Pam Dickler and directed by Drew Martin runs Sept. 5-27 at The Apollo Theater Studio, 2550 N. Lincoln Ave.* Press opening is 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. Performances are Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. through Sept. 27

NOTE: The Studio is down several steps, so unfortunately is not wheelchair accessible.

Tickets Range $20-30 (all-in price) (Save by calling The Apollo box office or purchasing at the theater) For tickets call 773.935.6100 or visit ticketmaster.com. For more information

about the production, visit pamdickler.com.

This play is recommended for ages 16 and up.

Related Special Events: There will be a post-play discussion after some of the Sunday shows. For more information visit pamdickler.com.

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