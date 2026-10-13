Julia Masli's HA HA HA HA HA HA HA to Play Steppenwolf Theatre

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Julia Masli's award-winning solo phenomenon ha ha ha ha ha ha ha is coming to Steppenwolf Theatre Company for a four week engagement January 13 – February 7, 2027 in Steppenwolf's Ensemble Theater. A special Steppenwolf member pre-sale begins Tuesday, October 13, 2026 at 12 pm.

Performer Julia Masli creates a hilarious, yet moving and unpredictable live experience at the intersection of comedy and performance. What begins as playful improvisation evolves into a collective ritual of vulnerability, care and unexpected humor. Masli explores the subtle boundary between a laugh and a tear, proving that one lies very close to the other.

Utterly unlike anything else onstage, this is a completely different experience every night that keeps audiences coming back again and again. ha ha ha ha ha ha ha arrives in Chicago following sold-out runs at The Public Theatre, Yale Repertory Theatre, Pasadena Playhouse, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, SoHo Playhouse in New York City, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, London's Soho Theatre and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Photo credit: Andy Hollingworth