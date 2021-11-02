Jones College Prep Theater Teacher Suspended Following Allegations Of Misconduct

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Jones College Prep theater teacher Brad Lyons is on leave while officials investigate misconduct allegations made by the students.

Lyons reportedly cancelled this year's play, the satirical The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised], following complaints from students that they found some of the work offensive. Officials were also made aware of allegations including racially insensitive remarks, using slurs offensive to those with intellectual disabilities, befriending students on social media, texting with students, and asking students to perform material which made them uncomfortable.

In a statement to the Sun-Times, the district said "Whenever students express concerns, we work to create individualized plans to support them, and we will continue to work closely with parents and students to ensure the school is a safe and welcoming environment for all students."

Read the full story here.