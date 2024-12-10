Johanna McKenzie Mille Will Direct SWEET CHARITY at Blank Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Blank Theatre Company has announced that its production of "Sweet Charity" will be directed by Johanna Mckenzie Miller. Miller will make her Blank Theater debut. Ms. McKenzie Miller's directing credits include Disney's FROZEN at The Fulton Theater in Lancaster, PA, CINDERELLA at Metropolis Performing Arts Center, co-directing BEAUTIFUL at Paramount Theatre with Jim Corti, SHREK at Music Theater Works SHREK (TYA), STEEL MAGNOLIAS (Jeff Award for Best Ensemble Play-Large) and THE 39 STEPS at Drury Lane Theatre, KISS ME, KATE, WIZARD OF OZ (TYA), & JUNIE B. JONES (TYA), ELEPHANT & PIGGIE WE ARE IN A PLAY (TYA) at Marriott Theatre, The 91st & 92nd Annual Waa-Mu shows at Northwestern University, HOW TO LOBSTER with Steppenwolf LookOut Series, and SHREW'D! with First Folio Theatre.

SWEET CHARITY is the first mainstage production of the season and runs May 9th - June 8th at the Greenhouse Theatre Center Mainstage space. Opening night is Tuesday, May 13th. SWEET CHARITY features music by Cy Coleman, lyrics by Dorothy Fields, a book by Neil Simon, and is based on the original screenplay by Federico Fellini, Tullio Pinelli and Ennio Flaiano. SWEET CHARITY is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

SWEET CHARITY is a lively and heartwarming musical that follows the adventures of Charity Hope Valentine, an optimistic dance-hall hostess with a heart of gold, as she searches for love in New York City. This classic 1966 Broadway hit features iconic Bob Fosse numbers like "Big Spender" and "Rich Man's Frug." A perfect blend of humor, romance, and dazzling choreography, SWEET CHARITY offers an uplifting, spirited look at the resilience of the human heart.

Blank Theatre is thrilled to bring SWEET CHARITY to Chicago for the first time in a storefront venue and to reimagine it for a small space, like Blank has done successfully for shows like PROMISES, PROMISES and ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY. SWEET CHARITY will have music direction by Aaron Kaplan and choreography by Lauryn Schmelzer. The director will be announced at a later date.

Comments