Jodi Benson, Voice of Ariel in THE LITTLE MERMAID, Will Chat With Starlight Theatre

Starlight Theatre, which recently had to cancel its production of The Little Mermaid due to the pandemic, is getting to talk with Ariel herself!

Jodi Benson, who voiced Ariel in the original 1989 film The Little Mermaid, will chat with the theater as part of its virtual programming. Benson also happens to be a Starlight alum!

The event will take place tonight, June 13 at 7pm, on the theater's Facebook page. Be sure to tune in right here.

