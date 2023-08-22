Jennifer Koh Plays “Bach and Beyond" in Chicago in October

The performance is on Saturday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale Photo 2 Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale
New Jason Robert Brown/Taylor Mac Musical MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL to Premi Photo 3 New Jason Robert Brown Musical to Premiere at Goodman Theatre
Goodman Theatre, Paramount Theatre & More Nominated for 2022-2023 Equity Jeff Awards Photo 4 2022-2023 Equity Jeff Awards Nominations Revealed

Jennifer Koh Plays “Bach and Beyond

Renowned violinist and Music Institute of Chicago alumna Jennifer Koh returns to Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue in downtown Evanston, with “Bach and Beyond” on Saturday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m.
 
Koh’s “Bach and Beyond” features Bach’s transcendent Partitas and Sonatas for Solo Violin and selections from her Grammy Award-winning album, Alone Together, a series of commissioned and donated new works inspired by the hardship in the arts community caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The album includes works by Vijay Iyer, Tania Leon, Missy Mazzoli, and more.

Recognized for intense, commanding performances, delivered with dazzling virtuosity and technical assurance, Koh is a forward-thinking artist dedicated to exploring a broad and eclectic repertoire, while promoting equity and inclusivity in classical music. She has expanded the contemporary violin repertoire through a wide range of commissioning projects and has premiered more than 100 works written especially for her. Her quest for the new and unusual, sense of endless curiosity, and ability to lead and inspire a host of multidisciplinary collaborators truly set her apart.

Jennifer Koh performs “Bach and Beyond”
Saturday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m.
at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston.
Tickets are $60 preferred, $40 standard, and $30 value,
available at nicholsconcerthall.org
or by phone at 847.448.8326.
All programming is subject to change.




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Winifred Haun & Dancers Presents 25th MOONSTONE SEASON GALA in October Photo
Winifred Haun & Dancers Presents 25th MOONSTONE SEASON GALA in October

Winifred Haun & Dancers will present a special, intimate Gala celebrating it's 25th Moonstone Season on October 13 at the 21c Museum Hotel in Chicago.

2
Imposters Theatre Company Opens Season With THE LAST LIVING GUN Photo
Imposters Theatre Company Opens Season With THE LAST LIVING GUN

 The Impostors Theatre Company (ITC) opens their fifth season with The Last Living Gun, written by Ryan Stevens and directed by ITC Artistic Director Stefan Roseen, featuring original music by ITC ensemble member Dominick Vincent Alesia.

3
The 21st Season of Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center Launches with Hubbard Photo
The 21st Season of 'Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center' Launches with Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

 The Music Center launches its 21st season of Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center with the return of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, one of the world’s most original forces in contemporary dance.

4
Ladies From The Canyon Pay Tribute to Linda Ronstadt and Joni Mitchell at Arts On The Gree Photo
Ladies From The Canyon Pay Tribute to Linda Ronstadt and Joni Mitchell at Arts On The Green in Crystal Lake

 SoundTracks Of A Generation honors two legends of the 60’s & 70’s California music scene who fearlessly challenged stylistic boundaries over their long careers. Heather Wood and Julie Miller take us on a joyful, entertaining journey showcasing the best-loved songs of groundbreaking artists Linda Ronstadt and Joni Mitchell at Raue Center’s Arts on the Green.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: First Look At 'Superboy and the Invisible Girl' From NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre Video VIDEO: First Look At 'Superboy and the Invisible Girl' From NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre
First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre Video
First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre
Watch 'Gaston' From Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Video
Watch 'Gaston' From Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Watch Clips from THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at The Chopin Theatre Video
Watch Clips from THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at The Chopin Theatre
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GreenRoom Improv
Raue Center For The Arts (11/10-11/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MJ
James M. Nederlander Theatre (8/01-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Live Comedy at Laugh Factory
Laugh Factory Chicago (9/09-12/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Samantha Bee: Your Favorite Woman
Broadway Playhouse (11/02-11/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays
Cadillac Palace Theatre (11/21-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Collected Stories
Oil Lamp Theater (7/20-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Firehouse / Steelheart
Arcada Theatre (10/27-10/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Opera Up Close: A Winter's Journey (Die Winterreise)
The Center for Performing Arts (1/28-1/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You