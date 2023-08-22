Jennifer Koh Plays “Bach and Beyond

Renowned violinist and Music Institute of Chicago alumna Jennifer Koh returns to Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue in downtown Evanston, with “Bach and Beyond” on Saturday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m.



Koh’s “Bach and Beyond” features Bach’s transcendent Partitas and Sonatas for Solo Violin and selections from her Grammy Award-winning album, Alone Together, a series of commissioned and donated new works inspired by the hardship in the arts community caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The album includes works by Vijay Iyer, Tania Leon, Missy Mazzoli, and more.

Recognized for intense, commanding performances, delivered with dazzling virtuosity and technical assurance, Koh is a forward-thinking artist dedicated to exploring a broad and eclectic repertoire, while promoting equity and inclusivity in classical music. She has expanded the contemporary violin repertoire through a wide range of commissioning projects and has premiered more than 100 works written especially for her. Her quest for the new and unusual, sense of endless curiosity, and ability to lead and inspire a host of multidisciplinary collaborators truly set her apart.

Jennifer Koh performs “Bach and Beyond”

Saturday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m.

at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston.

Tickets are $60 preferred, $40 standard, and $30 value,

available at nicholsconcerthall.org

or by phone at 847.448.8326.

All programming is subject to change.