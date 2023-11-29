Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Jeff Hiller is Coming To The Den Theatre in February

Jeff currently stars opposite Bridget Everett on HBO’s acclaimed series “Somebody Somewhere” and will be seen in the upcoming season of “American Horror Stories.”

By: Nov. 29, 2023

The Den Theatre will present Jeff Hiller, featuring a one-night only stand-up performance on Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($22 - $40) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Jeff currently stars opposite Bridget Everett on HBO’s acclaimed series “Somebody Somewhere” and will be seen in the upcoming season of “American Horror Stories.” He has been seen previously on television in his series regular role on the Pop Network original series “Nightcap” and on film in Greta, Set it Up, Morning Glory, Ghost Town, and Adam. His recurring roles include “American Horror Story,” “30 Rock,” “The McCarthy’s,” “Impastor,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” and “Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” and his guest appearances include “Psych,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” Broad City,” and “Community.” Jeff made his Broadway debut in Bloody, Bloody Andrew Jackson, and has appeared off-Broadway in Bright Colors and Bold Patterns, Silence!, Heartbreak House, and in Shakespeare in the Park in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Love’s Labour’s Lost, and most recently as “Panic” in Disney’s Hercules. Jeff began performing at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York City, eventually becoming a regular cast member in their flagship show ASSSSCAT. He is a cast member of the improv show Raaaatscraps which performs Sunday nights at Caveat in NYC. He recently debuted his one man show “Middle Aged Ingenue” at The Public Theater’s Joe’s Pub to a sold out run. As a writer, Jeff sold a pilot to Universal Cable Productions and is developing a pilot with Zachary Quinto’s “Before The Door Productions.”

Performance schedule:

Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $25 regular seating ($22 obstructed view); $40 front row VIP table seating; $35 VIP table seating; $30 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 – 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge – a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love – the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home – from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.


