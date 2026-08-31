Raue Center to Host Free 25th Anniversary Open House

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Raue Center for the Arts will celebrate 25 years of Great Entertainment Close to Home at a special 25th Anniversary Open House on Thursday, September 10, 2026, from 6–8 p.m.

FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, the celebration will feature behind-the-scenes building tours and special announcements. Guests will have the opportunity to explore the historic theater, discover spaces normally hidden from public view, and celebrate the people and performances that have shaped its 25-year history.

Raue Center's anniversary carries a poignant connection to September 11. The theater's grand reopening took place on September 11, 2001—a day that forever changed our nation. Twenty-five years later, Raue Center honors those who were lost while celebrating the resilience, connection, and community that have helped the theater grow and thrive.

Since reopening its doors, Raue Center has welcomed hundreds of thousands of guests, presented acclaimed artists and entertainers, expanded arts education, supported local artists, and created countless memories for audiences throughout the region.

'Twenty-five years is an incredible milestone, and it belongs to the entire community,' said executive director Richard Kuranda. 'This celebration gives us a chance to look back at how far we've come, thank the people who helped make it possible, and share our excitement for what comes next.'

Want to see what happens behind the scenes? Sign up for a special building tour and get an inside look at the theater you know and love. Tour space is limited, and advance registration is encouraged. Reserve a spot at bit.ly/46qJTmH.

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