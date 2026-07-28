BLOND AMBITION Madonna Tribute to Take Stage at Raue Center

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Tribute to Madonna – Blond Ambition will come to the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake, Illinois, on Saturday, November 7.

Fronted by Rikki Lee Wilson, the concert pays tribute to Madonna with live performances of songs from across the pop star's career, accompanied by choreography, costume changes, and a live band.

The production's setlist includes hits such as "Like a Virgin," "Material Girl," "Vogue," "Ray of Light," and "Hung Up," among others.

Wilson leads a cast of musicians and dancers in a performance inspired by Madonna's stage productions, highlighting the artist's music and influence on pop culture.

Tribute to MADONNA: BLOND AMBITION

Saturday, November 7, 2026

7:00 p.m.

Raue Center for the Arts

26 N. Williams Street

Crystal Lake, IL

Tickets

Tickets start at $59, with RaueNOW Member tickets starting at $38.50. Prices include the venue's $4 per-ticket box office fee. An $8 processing fee applies per order.

Tickets are available through the Raue Center for the Arts box office and online.

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