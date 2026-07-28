BLOND AMBITION Madonna Tribute to Take Stage at Raue Center
Rikki Lee Wilson fronts the tribute concert celebrating the Queen of Pop at the Crystal Lake venue.
Tribute to Madonna – Blond Ambition will come to the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake, Illinois, on Saturday, November 7.
Fronted by Rikki Lee Wilson, the concert pays tribute to Madonna with live performances of songs from across the pop star's career, accompanied by choreography, costume changes, and a live band.
The production's setlist includes hits such as "Like a Virgin," "Material Girl," "Vogue," "Ray of Light," and "Hung Up," among others.
Wilson leads a cast of musicians and dancers in a performance inspired by Madonna's stage productions, highlighting the artist's music and influence on pop culture.
Tribute to MADONNA: BLOND AMBITION
Saturday, November 7, 2026
7:00 p.m.
Raue Center for the Arts
26 N. Williams Street
Crystal Lake, IL
Tickets
Tickets start at $59, with RaueNOW Member tickets starting at $38.50. Prices include the venue's $4 per-ticket box office fee. An $8 processing fee applies per order.
Tickets are available through the Raue Center for the Arts box office and online.
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