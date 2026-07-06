JERSEY BOYS, HADESTOWN & More to Launch UIS Broadway Series at Renovated Sangamon Auditorium

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The UIS Performing Arts Center has announced its 2026-2027 Broadway Series, marking the return of Broadway performances to the newly renovated Sangamon Auditorium after more than a year of construction.

The four-show subscription season will feature Jersey Boys, Mystic Pizza, The Simon & Garfunkel Story, and Shucked. Tony Award-winning Best Musical Hadestown will return to Springfield as a special add-on production after selling out during its previous engagement.

"This season represents an exciting new chapter for the UIS Performing Arts Center," said Interim Director Sarah Brewer in a statement. "Not only are we welcoming Broadway back to Springfield, but we're doing so in a refreshed Sangamon Auditorium that will enhance every patron's experience. We can't wait to welcome audiences back through our doors."

The reopening follows an extensive renovation project that included new seating with improved comfort and accessibility, updated carpeting, refreshed interior finishes, enhanced patron amenities, and backstage upgrades designed to improve the experience for both audiences and visiting artists.

2026-2027 Broadway Series

October 2, 2026: Jersey Boys

January 26, 2027: Mystic Pizza (Springfield premiere)

March 6, 2027: The Simon & Garfunkel Story (Springfield premiere)

May 11, 2027: Shucked (Springfield premiere)

Broadway Add-On

October 24, 2026: Hadestown

Broadway subscription packages are on sale now and begin at $156 per person. Packages include tickets to all four Broadway Series productions with no ticketing fees, as well as priority access to purchase Hadestown tickets before they become available to the general public.

Broadway Subscription Sales Schedule

July 6–19: Subscription packages available to the general public

July 20–23: Broadway single tickets available for FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center members at the $125+ giving level

July 24: Broadway single tickets available for FRIENDS members at the $25+ giving level

July 27: Broadway single tickets on sale to the general public

Members of the FRIENDS of the UIS Performing Arts Center receive advance ticket access and additional seasonal benefits. Memberships begin at $25 per household.

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