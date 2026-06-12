Video: CATCH AS CATCH CAN at Steppenwolf Theatre Is On Stage Now
Three ensemble members take on six roles in the Chicago premiere now playing through July 12.
A new promotional clip for CATCH AS CATCH CAN, now playing at Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago, offers a look at the production as it runs through July 12 in the Downstairs Theater. The video highlights the show's central theatrical conceit: three actors seamlessly shifting across six characters, spanning generation and gender.
Written by Mia Chung, CATCH AS CATCH CAN centers on a prodigal son's return to blue-collar New England, a homecoming that sets off a crisis for two families and puts their relationships and identities at risk. The play moves across comedy, virtuosic performance, and unsettling dramatic territory, with its structure built around the idea of characters, and the play itself, resisting fixed roles.
The production is directed by ensemble member Amy Morton and features ensemble members Gary Cole, Audrey Francis, and Tim Hopper. Cole, a longtime Steppenwolf ensemble member, is returning to the Chicago stage for the first time in over 25 years. The show serves as the closing production of Steppenwolf's 50th Anniversary Season, playing at 1650 N. Halsted St.
BroadwayWorld has been following the production, including production photos from the run and rehearsal photos shared earlier this season.
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