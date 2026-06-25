Review: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire IL

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A weekend in the country. Ah yes. What a lovely thought. However, when the setting is for Stephen Sondheim’s classic A Little Night Music, it is not a typical weekend. This is the newest production at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire. Sondheim, along with Hugh Wheeler, based this story on Ingmar Bergman’s 1955 film Smiles of a Summer Night. The 1973 Broadway production received 6 Tony Awards. Of course it is best known for the iconic Send in the Clowns.

The story is about 5 main characters. There are 2 married couples consisting of Fredrik Egerman (Drew Samonsky in his Marriott debut), his virginal wife Anne (Addie Morales), Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm (Alan H. Green making his Marriott debut) and his wife Countess Charlotte (Jeff award-winning Veronica Garza). The other main character is Desiree Armfeldt (Alexandra Silber), one-time paramour of Fredrik and current paramour of the Count. Desiree has an illegitimate daughter, Fredrika. Olivia Grace O’Sullivan and Annabel Finch share this role. In a prelude to the story, Desiree’s mother, Madame Armfeldt (Carmen Roman) is telling Fredrika that the summer night smiles three times: first on the young, second on fools and third on the old. Fredrik is trying to think of ways to seduce his wife. She, on the other hand, loves him but is not attracted to him. Fredrik’s son, Henrik (Warner-Soriano in his Marriott debut), a seminary student, is secretly in love with his step-mother Anne. Desiree is performing in a play and Fredrik and Anne attend a performance.

Later, Fredrik visits Desiree and the two have another liason. The Count shows up unannounced as well. The Count returns home after a very awkward situation with Desiree and Fredrik. Charlotte knows of the Count’s infidelity. She persuades the Count to talk and a new twist is revealed – Charlotte’s sister is a schoolfriend of Anne’s and because of that relationship, Charlotte visits Anne and tells her of Desiree’s tryst with Fredrik. She tells Anne such is the life of a wife and that love brings pain.

Desiree asks her mother to host a party for Fredrik and his family. However, the Count and Countess arrive as well. Jealousies and heated confrontations occur. After a conversation with Fredrika, Henrik decides to elope with Anne. The Count also realizes his wife has remained faithful to him and returns to his marriage. Fredrik and Desiree realize that they truly love each other. They will rebuild their life together. The story ends with Madame Armfeldt telling her granddaughter that the summer night did indeed smile on the young, the fools and now the old.

Jeff award-winning director Nick Bowling and this cast have created a work that reminds us of why Sondheim’s music is special. The orchestra under the direction of Brad Haak fills the theater with the intricate melodies of this musical. Sally Dolembo’s costumes are gorgeous and showcase the turn of the century style.

This is an early Sondheim musical. Before this show, Sondheim had written Company. He was changing Broadway. Most people know this show for Clowns, but the other songs are just as beautiful and can be haunting. The words make you think. This is an appreciation for young Sondheim. A Little Night Music is not just a title. Enjoy.

The run time is 2.5 hours with intermission.

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