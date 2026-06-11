Video: Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally Talk ICEBOY! at Goodman Theatre

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally sat down to discuss ICEBOY!, the world-premiere musical comedy opening at Goodman Theatre in Chicago, in a new interview clip posted ahead of the production's June 20 start. In the video, the two Emmy Award winners describe the show as "actually laugh out loud funny" and express enthusiasm for performing at what they call the best theater in the best theater town in the country.

ICEBOY!, whose full title is ICEBOY! Or the Completely Untrue Story of How Eugene O'Neill Came to Write The Iceman Cometh, features music by Mark Hollmann, lyrics by Mark Hollmann and Jay Reiss, and a book by Erin Quinn Purcell and Jay Reiss. The production is a comedic, fictional riff on the origins of O'Neill's classic drama, framed as a musical event built around its two high-profile leads.

The show is directed by Marc Bruni and serves as the capstone to Goodman Theatre's Centennial Season. Performances begin June 20 and, following strong early interest, the run has already been extended through August 9. The cast also includes Grey Henson, Sarah Stiles, and Cedric Yarbrough.

BroadwayWorld has been following the production closely, including an inside look at rehearsals and coverage of the two-week extension announcement that added 16 performances to the original schedule.