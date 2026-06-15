Video: Gary Cole and More in CATCH AS CATCH CAN at Steppenwolf
See Gary Cole return to the Chicago stage for the first time in over 25 years.
Steppenwolf Theatre Company is presenting the Chicago premiere of Mia Chung’s Catch as Catch Can, directed by ensemble member Amy Morton, playing June 4 – July 12, 2026 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater.
Longtime ensemble member Gary Cole returns to the Chicago stage for the first time in over 25 years, joined by fellow ensemble members Audrey Francis and Tim Hopper with Sarah Charipar.
In Mia Chung’s Catch as Catch Can, three actors take on six roles, bridging generation and gender, in a theatrical tour-de-force that asks what happens when people (or plays) refuse to be bound by the roles they're prescribed. When a prodigal son returns to blue collar New England, his homecoming sets off a spiraling crisis for two families, threatening not only their relationships but their very identities. Spanning hilarity, stunning virtuosity and reality-distorting horror, this ferocious Chicago premiere – led by an all-ensemble cast – defies expectation at every turn.
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Catch as Catch Can
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