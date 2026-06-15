 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Gary Cole and More in CATCH AS CATCH CAN at Steppenwolf

See Gary Cole return to the Chicago stage for the first time in over 25 years.

By:


Steppenwolf Theatre Company is presenting the Chicago premiere of Mia Chung’s Catch as Catch Can, directed by ensemble member Amy Morton, playing June 4 – July 12, 2026 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater.

Longtime ensemble member Gary Cole returns to the Chicago stage for the first time in over 25 years, joined by fellow ensemble members Audrey Francis and Tim Hopper with Sarah Charipar.

In Mia Chung’s Catch as Catch Can, three actors take on six roles, bridging generation and gender, in a theatrical tour-de-force that asks what happens when people (or plays) refuse to be bound by the roles they're prescribed. When a prodigal son returns to blue collar New England, his homecoming sets off a spiraling crisis for two families, threatening not only their relationships but their very identities. Spanning hilarity, stunning virtuosity and reality-distorting horror, this ferocious Chicago premiere – led by an all-ensemble cast – defies expectation at every turn.







Need more Chicago Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS

Catch as Catch Can in Chicago Catch as Catch Can
Steppenwolf Theatre Company (6/04-7/12)
EWP presents Robbie Fulks & Griffin William Sherry Showcase in Chicago EWP presents Robbie Fulks & Griffin William Sherry Showcase
Raue Center For The Arts (8/07-8/07)
Hedwig and the Angry Inch in Chicago Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Catalyst Ranch (7/09-7/26) PHOTOS
The Book of Mormon in Chicago The Book of Mormon
Cadillac Palace Theatre (10/23-11/01)
OUTDOOR SHOW- The Morgan Wallen Experience in Chicago OUTDOOR SHOW- The Morgan Wallen Experience
BaseCamp Pub (8/22-8/22)
A Christmas Carol in Chicago A Christmas Carol
Drury Lane Theatre (11/28-12/27)
Delightfully Unbothered Comedy Show - July 3rd, 2026 in Chicago Delightfully Unbothered Comedy Show - July 3rd, 2026
The Lincoln Lodge (7/03-7/03)
& Juliet in Chicago & Juliet
Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University (7/22-8/02)
American English in Chicago American English
Raue Center For The Arts (12/31-12/31)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Chicago The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Cadillac Palace Theatre (10/23-11/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW

Recommended For You








Buy Tickets