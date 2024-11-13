JEKYLL AND HYDE IN CONCERT to be Presented at BrightSide Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BrightSide Theatre will perform the Broadway musical JEKYLL AND HYDE in a concert presentation at North Central College’s Madden Hall, for two weekends in January. The lush and romantic score with music by Frank Wildhorn and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse features power ballads like “This is the Moment” and “Someone Like You” as well as comic numbers including “Bring On the Men.” This thrilling music will be sung by a cast of 16 that will be accompanied by a 10-piece orchestra. De Haddad will direct, guiding the cast through Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic story of a scientist who develops a potion giving him a second personality by unleashing his evil nature and turning him at times into a serial killer. Phil Videckis will be Music Director. Also on the Production Team are Tim Elliott (Sound Mixer) and Kristin Ripoli (Stage Manager).



Appearing as Jekyll and Hyde will be Gerald Kelel of Chicago, whose previous roles with BrightSide Theatre include Count Carl Magnus in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, Professor Harold Hill in THE MUSIC MAN, Gary Lejeune in NOISES OFF, Fredrick Graham in KISS ME KATE, and Don Lockwood in SINGIN' IN THE RAIN. Julie Kornak of Naperville, whose many roles with BrightSide Theatre include Charlotte in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, Amalia in SHE LOVES ME, Tanya in MAMMA MIA!, Claudia in NINE IN CONCERT, and Francesca in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY, will play Jekyll’s fiancée Emma Carew. Rachel Carreras, also of Naperville, will make her BST debut as the prostitute Lucy who comes to know both Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. Some of Carrera’s recent credits include CINDERELLA (Marie) at Metropolis PAC; and HONKY TONK ANGELS (Angela), INTO THE WOODS (The Witch), THE MUSIC MAN (Mrs. Squires), I DO! I DO! (Agnes), SOMETHING ROTTEN (Bea Bottom), and SPRING AWAKENING (Wendla).

The additional cast members, all of whom will perform in the ensemble as well as playing individual roles, will include Russell Badalamenti (Hoffman Estates, “Gabriel John Utterson”), Stan Austin (Winfield, “Sir Danvers Carew”), Sean Rhead (Tinley Park, “Simon Stride”), Julie Bayer (Batavia, “Lady Beaconsfield”), Brady McNeil (Wheaton, “The Bishop of Basingstoke”), Grey Sindaco (Chicago, “Lord Savage” and “Male Customer”), Nicholas J. Grenias (“Lemont” and “General Lord Glossop”), Jay White (Chicago, “Sir Archibald Proops”), Meghan Kessel (Chicago, “Nellie” and u/s “Lucy”), John Salamone (“Shorewood,” and “Spider”), Amy Steele (Naperville, “Bisset” and u/s “Emma”), Molly Bremer (Chicago), and Sarah Conrad (Oswego).



JEKYLL AND HYDE IN CONCERT is the second production of BrightSide Theatre’s 2024-25 season, its 13th. In honor of the superstitions surrounding the number 13, the season is titled “Spells and Superstitions,” and its four productions will each enter, in varying ways, supernatural or magical realms. The season opened in October with BST’s highly acclaimed production of DRACULA. JEKYLL AND HYDE IN CONCERT will be followed in April and May with Shakespeare’s A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM. In June, BST will have “Magic to Do” with their production of PIPPIN.



JEKYLL AND HYDE IN CONCERT will be performed Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm from January 17 through 26, 2025. Performances will be in the Madden Theatre, North Central College, 171 Chicago Avenue, Naperville.



Comments