Illinois Philharmonic Presents Stravinsky, Ravel & Abels

Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra will present a wondrous culmination of works inspired by popular children's fairytales, Stravinsky, Ravel & Abels, on Saturday, March 12 at the stunning 1,100 seat Ozinga Chapel at Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights. A special appearance by Michael Abels-who has composed music for numerous films including Jordan Peele's Oscar-winning Get Out and Us-elevates the program. To accommodate a younger audience, the matinee performance begins at 3:00 pm. Tickets range from $10-57 and are available at ipomusic.org.

Under the direction of IPO music director Stilian Kirov, the orchestra will perform Igor Stravinsky's The Firebird Suite, a proven crowd pleaser featuring music used in the Disney film Fantasia 2000. The revered work was also used during the Opening Ceremonies of the 2014 Winter Olympics for the Cauldron Lighting Segment.

The program also features award-winning composer Michael Abels' fantastical Frederick's Fables, based upon the beloved children's stories of Leo Lionni, which Abels' will narrate during the concert.

Rounding out the program is Maurice Ravel's Mother Goose Suite with movements based on various fairytales and nursery rhymes from the Mother Goose collection.