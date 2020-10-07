Illinois Philharmonic Announces Opening Night Concert

The concert is free to the public via livestream on October 24 at 7 p.m.

Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra has announced its virtual opening night concert, IPO Reimagined, featuring 30 IPO string players performing George Walker's Lyric for Strings followed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Serenade. The 45-minute program takes place Saturday, October 24 at 7 p.m., and is free to the public via livestream on IPO's Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as on Palos Channel 4.

Due to the pandemic's continued toll on performing arts, IPO has postponed its in-person fall concerts originally announced as part of its 43rd season, however, the orchestra based in the Chicago Southland region will continue to produce engaging music offerings that further elevate its mission.

Since becoming IPO's Artistic Director in 2017, Stilian Kirov has enhanced the orchestra's performance repertoire, which often includes highlighting the incredibly diverse musical genius of American composers. IPO Reimagined allows the orchestra to carry on its three-year-old tradition of presenting an opening night concert that spotlights an American composer, while also complementing IPO's reinvigorated attention towards equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives. Walker, who passed away in 2018, was the first African American to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music, and his Lyric for Strings is one of the most frequently performed orchestral works by an American composer.

"IPO believes that the most genuine and powerful way we can work towards increasing equity, diversity and inclusion in the music world, is to reflect these attributes through our programming," said Kirov, who will be conducting IPO Reimagined. "Walker's Lyric for Strings stands out as one of the most beautiful works for string orchestra and because of its romantic and intimate nature, we knew it would be a great companion to Tchaikovsky's Serenade for string orchestra."

"Virtual concerts are an opportunity to get to know the music on a more intimate level," said IPO Executive Director Christina Salerno. "How often can you see a violinist's fingerings from your seat? Or the conductor's expression while conducting? IPO views this pandemic as a challenge to connect with more people in new ways."

Plans for additional virtual offerings, socially distanced concerts, a Midwest film premiere, and other interactive programming will be unveiled throughout the fall.

