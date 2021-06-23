Il Divo Will Perform at The Boch Center's Wang Theatre in September

Famed vocal superstars Il Divo (Spain's Carlos Marin, America's David Miller, France's Sebastien Izambard, and Switzerland's Urs Buhler) will perform live at the Boch Center's Wang Theatre in Boston, MA on Friday, September 3, 2021. The award-winning group will be celebrating Motown with their "For Once In My Life Tour," which will be filled with Il Divo's hits from their vast catalog of songs with an incredible stage production. Produced by Nederlander Concerts, tickets go on sale Thursday, July 1st at 10:00 am at the Boch Center Box Office or www.bochcenter.org. A limited number of VIP packages will be available on Tuesday, June 29th at 10:00AM, which will include premium tickets, photo opportunity with Il Divo members, specially designed merchandise and more.

"We are beyond excited to be creating a brand-new world tour centered around our new album "For Once In My Life". We have spent the last two years creating this album, which pays tribute to some of the greatest music in American pop-culture. And now, to finally be able to present our versions of these great songs to the world, and to get back onstage and sing them for live audiences... well it makes us feel very emotional. We have very much missed performing together and enjoying the connection with our audiences and our fans. We just can't wait for opening night," said David Miller, Il Divo.

The tour supports their 10th studio album, For Once In My Life: A Celebration Of Motown, set for release on July 16th. Il Divo's celebratory collection of Motown classics include their distinctive take on chart-topping songs such as "I'll Be There" (The Jackson 5), "For Once In My Life" (Stevie Wonder), and "Say You, Say Me" (Lionel Richie). Additionally, the quartet introduce brand new collaborations with superstar group Boyz II Men ("I'll Make Love To You"), the legendary Smokey Robinson ("The Tracks Of My Tears") and the peerless vocals of singer/songwriter Marvin Gaye ("Aint No Mountain High Enough"). The 10-track album truly showcases the quartet's incredible vocal talents as they pay tribute to the legendary artists and label that has been a part of the musical fabric of America and the world for over 60 years.

Il Divo is the most commercially successful classical crossover group in international music history, which Il Divo still enjoys since they first banded together in 2003. With over 30 million albums sold, 160 gold and platinum albums in 33 countries to their credit Il Divo were the first Classical Crossover artists to have an album debut at #1 on Billboard's Top 200 chart.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 10:00AM and are available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster. VIP package sales will begin Tuesday, June 29 at 10:00AM.