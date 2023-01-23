Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU: KATIE DEAL SINGS DOLLY PARTON to Play Marriott Theatre in March

I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU: KATIE DEAL SINGS DOLLY PARTON to Play Marriott Theatre in March

Leading a sublime band, Deal does Dolly proud with her authenticity, vulnerability, and buoyant charm.

Jan. 23, 2023  

Award-winning country artist and actress Katie Deal (9 TO 5, A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE) will celebrate beloved American icon Dolly Parton in a concert entitled I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU, at Marriott Theatre March 25 and 26.

Leading a sublime band, Deal does Dolly proud with her authenticity, vulnerability, and buoyant charm. As a singer-songwriter, Deal is the recipient of a Georgia Country Artist of the Year Award and an honored member of the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame. MILWAUKEE JOURNAL- SENTINEL cheers, "Deal shines when she sings." Hit songs include "Here You Come Again," "I Will Always Love You," "9 to 5," and "Jolene."

Tickets are $55.00 (not including tax and fees) and can be purchased now by calling the box office at 847-634-0200, in person at the Marriott Theatre Box Office, or online at marriotttheatre.com. Marriott Theatre subscribers receive a 20% discount and groups of 20 or more receive a substantial discount (subscriber and group discounts only available through Marriott Theatre Box Office). Marriott Theatre is located at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069.




Photos: First Look at ALMOST, MAINE at Oil Lamp Theater Photo
Photos: First Look at ALMOST, MAINE at Oil Lamp Theater
Oil Lamp Theater will present ALMOST, MAINE, written by John Cariani and directed by Susan Gorman through February 26. Check out photos of the production here!
Young Peoples Theatre Of Chicagos DONT LET THE PIGEON RIDE THE BUS Adds Performances Photo
Young People's Theatre Of Chicago's DON'T LET THE PIGEON RIDE THE BUS Adds Performances
The Young People's Theatre of Chicago has announced three additional performances of Mo Willems' high-spirited and hilarious new TYA musical, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus.
The Den Adds Two Performances for Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka Photo
The Den Adds Two Performances for Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka
Due to popular demand, The Den Theatre has announced two additional performances for comedian Atsuko Okatsuka’s stand-up tour “Atsuko presents: New Material” on Sunday, February 5 at 7 pm and 9:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage.
Review: CABARET at Porchlight Music Theatre Photo
Review: CABARET at Porchlight Music Theatre
What did our critic think of CABARET at Porchlight Music Theatre? Porchlight invites audiences into the glittering, gritty world of early 1930s Berlin with John Kander and Fred Ebb’s iconic musical CABARET. Under the direction of Porchlight Artistic Director Michael Weber and with associate direction and choreography by Brenda Didier, this production largely belongs to Erica Stephan in the role of Sally Bowles. As the seductive and desperate nightclub singer, Sally, Stephan is an absolute dream. She not only plays the character’s arc beautifully, moving from artful seduction to total desperation and panic by the show’s end, but she showcases her powerful belt and vocal control in each of Sally’s solo numbers. In this way, Porchlight’s production mirrors Sally’s character arc; as the other characters in the show are awakened to the realities of the Nazi party’s rise to power, they must contend with the fact that life is not, in fact, a cabaret.

More Hot Stories For You


CIRCUS QUIXOTIC Chicago Premiere To Be Presented At The Actors GymnasiumCIRCUS QUIXOTIC Chicago Premiere To Be Presented At The Actors Gymnasium
January 23, 2023

The Actors Gymnasium will present CIRCUS QUIXOTIC, an original circus theatre production adapted and directed by David and Kerry Catlin, with circus choreography by Artistic Director Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi.
Paramount Theatre Announces Subscription Series for 2023-24 Season Featuring BEAUTIFUL, BILLY ELLIOT & MoreParamount Theatre Announces Subscription Series for 2023-24 Season Featuring BEAUTIFUL, BILLY ELLIOT & More
January 23, 2023

Light the marquee, roll out the red carpet and open the doors to the largest subscription theater in the nation, because downtown Aurora’s Paramount Theatre has announced the four blockbuster musicals on tap for its 2023-24 Broadway Series.
I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU: KATIE DEAL SINGS DOLLY PARTON to Play Marriott Theatre in MarchI WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU: KATIE DEAL SINGS DOLLY PARTON to Play Marriott Theatre in March
January 23, 2023

Award-winning country artist and actress Katie Deal will celebrate beloved American icon Dolly Parton in a concert entitled I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU, at Marriott Theatre March 25 and 26.
Photos: First Look at ALMOST, MAINE at Oil Lamp TheaterPhotos: First Look at ALMOST, MAINE at Oil Lamp Theater
January 22, 2023

Oil Lamp Theater will present ALMOST, MAINE, written by John Cariani and directed by Susan Gorman through February 26. Check out photos of the production here!
Young People's Theatre Of Chicago's DON'T LET THE PIGEON RIDE THE BUS Adds PerformancesYoung People's Theatre Of Chicago's DON'T LET THE PIGEON RIDE THE BUS Adds Performances
January 21, 2023

The Young People's Theatre of Chicago has announced three additional performances of Mo Willems' high-spirited and hilarious new TYA musical, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus.
share