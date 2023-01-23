I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU: KATIE DEAL SINGS DOLLY PARTON to Play Marriott Theatre in March
Award-winning country artist and actress Katie Deal (9 TO 5, A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE) will celebrate beloved American icon Dolly Parton in a concert entitled I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU, at Marriott Theatre March 25 and 26.
Leading a sublime band, Deal does Dolly proud with her authenticity, vulnerability, and buoyant charm. As a singer-songwriter, Deal is the recipient of a Georgia Country Artist of the Year Award and an honored member of the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame. MILWAUKEE JOURNAL- SENTINEL cheers, "Deal shines when she sings." Hit songs include "Here You Come Again," "I Will Always Love You," "9 to 5," and "Jolene."
Tickets are $55.00 (not including tax and fees) and can be purchased now by calling the box office at 847-634-0200, in person at the Marriott Theatre Box Office, or online at marriotttheatre.com. Marriott Theatre subscribers receive a 20% discount and groups of 20 or more receive a substantial discount (subscriber and group discounts only available through Marriott Theatre Box Office). Marriott Theatre is located at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069.