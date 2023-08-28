Hit Musical JERSEY BOYS is Coming to Mercury Theater Chicago in 2024

Mercury Theater will present the first built-in Chicago Production of Jersey Boys, the Tony Award-winning story of Frankie Vallie and The Four Seasons. Jersey Boys features a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe. This production is co-directed by L. Walter Stearns and Brenda Didier, with co-music direction by Eugene Dizon and Linda Madonia, and choreography by Christopher Chase Carter. Jersey Boys runs March 15 – May 19, 2024 at Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport Avenue.

Producer L. Walter Stearns remarks: “A decade ago, we embarked on the journey of bringing Jersey Boys to Chicago. We were chosen as the inaugural Chicago theater to make this iconic production uniquely ours. Jersey Boys at Mercury Theater Chicago is set to offer an intimate, and consequently, deeply impactful experience. This Broadway classic will be reimagined to suit our jewel box theater and resonate with our Midwestern audience.”

Jersey Boys follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards® and Olivier Awards®, Jersey Boys takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Audiences will be thrilled with electrifying performances of chart-topping hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn,” and “My Eyes Adored You,” which brought The Four Seasons the highest honor: induction into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.

Jersey Boys premiered at the La Jolla Playhouse in October 2004 and opened on Broadway in November 2005, running for 11 years and 4,642 performances. It became the 12th longest-running show in Broadway history. Jersey Boys won four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the 2009 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical, as well as two Drama Desk Awards, and the Grammy for Best Musical Show Album. A movie adaptation with Tony-winner John Lloyd Young reprising his role as Frankie Valli and directed by Clint Eastwood, was released in 2014.

Tickets for Jersey Boys, priced $60-$90, will go on sale August 28, 2023 at the box office, 3745 N. Southport Avenue in Chicago, Click Here. Mercury Theater Chicago is upgrading its seating. Arts enthusiasts are encouraged to buy a ticket for Jersey Boys for $500 and their name will be adorned on a plaque on their new seat (no tax savings available).

COVID PROTOCOL: Mercury Theater Chicago follows the CDC and State of Illinois recommendations about maintaining a COVID safe environment. Any interaction with the public poses an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19. By visiting Mercury Theater Chicago, it is understood that everyone voluntarily assumes all risks related to exposure.

About Mercury Theater Chicago

The beautifully renovated Mercury Theater Chicago is in the heart of the Southport Corridor at 3745 North Southport Avenue, within a sophisticated neighborhood of restaurants and boutiques just steps from Wrigley Field. A delightful destination, Mercury Theater Chicago is a live-theater seating 280 people, adjoining Venus Cabaret Theater (seating 80).

The building that houses the Mercury opened in 1912 as a silent film nickelodeon, named The Blaine Theatre after actor and former Senator and Secretary of State James G. Blaine. The Blaine became obsolete when talking pictures became popular nationwide in 1928. The building served a variety of uses until 1994, when it was purchased by theater producer Michael Cullen and transformed into a live theatre, named the Mercury Theatre.

In 2010 the building was sold again and reopened as Mercury Theater Chicago under the direction of Walter Stearns, a veteran theater director and producer. Mercury Theater Chicago's second performance space, Venus Cabaret Theater, offers a unique intimate theatrical experience complemented by specialty cocktails. Mercury Theater Chicago is thrilled to be part of the city's vibrant theatre community, boasting record-setting long runs, employing hundreds of artists and recognized with dozens of award nominations. Mercury Theater Chicago's team includes Christopher Chase Carter (Artistic Director), L. Walter Stearns and Eugene Dizon(Executive Producers) and Kristi J. Martens (Managing Director). Click Here.