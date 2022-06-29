Highland Park Players to Present SCHOOL OF ROCK at Northbrook Theatre in November

Highland Park Players will present the Tony Award nominee musical, School of Rock, based on the 2003 Jack Black movie of the same name. School of Rock runs November 11th through November 20th at the Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave. Performances are November 11, 12,17, 18, 19 at 7:30 pm and November 13 and 20 at 2:00 pm.

To purchase tickets, please go to www.highlandparkplayers.com.

School of Rock is directed and choreographed by Jeff Award nominee, Derek Van Barham. The production stars Henry Allan as Dewey Finn and Melissa Harrison as Rosalie Mullins and features Henry Gessner (Ned Schneebly), Danielle Jean (Patty DiMarco), Rosemary Heckard (Summer), Dylan Wiseman (Zack), Annabelle Langas (Lawrence), Claire Ziegler (Katie), Evan Silver-Schack (Freddie), Hayden Chancellor (Tomika), Matilda Rose (Marcy), Mateo Martinez (Shawn L.), Allison Buck (Sophie), Nathaniel Vodak (Madison), Sean Fielding (Billy), Rachel Fitzgerald (James), Scarlett Benveniste (Frankie), Brady Wiseman (Gordon), David Aul (Mason), Sam Nachison (Theo/Ensemble), and Fae Logan, Sarah Tilford, Elizabeth Dempsey, Mackenzie Ortega, Nythia Martinez, and Corey James.

The production team includes Bradley A. Rose (Executive Producer), Scott Schwartz (Executive Producer), Derek Van Barham (Director/Choreographer), Hannah Rose (Music Director), Erin McDermott (Stage Manager/Light Board Operator), Laruen Nichols (Set Designer), Martha Shuford (Costume Designer), G. "Max" Maxin IV (Lighting Designer), T.J. Anderson (Assistant Music Director and Band Leader), Kurt Ottinger (Sound Designer/Operator and Technical Director), Jacob Cohen (Marketing/PR), and Holly Weis (Marketing/PR).

Derek Van Barham says "The talent that auditioned for this production was simply out of this world. Our cast includes some of the most talented kids in the Chicago area who are going to blow audiences away"

Visit Highland Park Players online at www.highlandparkplayers.com, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.